Opel boss speaks plainly about electric car prices

As soon as the Astra is on the road electrically, Opel continues. Two other well-known models with electric drive are to be presented before the end of this year. However, the decisive step is still a little longer in coming: Opel wants to get involved in the race for a cheap electric car, as CEO Florian Huettl is now revealing.

VW has long announced an electric car for less than 25,000 euros. The ID.2 should be available from 2025. Citroën wants to hurry up even more and crack the magic price limit with the e-C3, which will be launched in 2024. The Stellantis brand shows that cheaper prices for e-cars possible are. That wants also prove to Opel – albeit not quite as cheaply and not quite as quickly.

Opel enters the ring: low-cost e-car in planning

“Our goal is to have a four-door electric car with room for five passengers for 25,000 to 27,000 euros to be able to offer,” announced Opel CEO Florian Huettl in an interview with Automobilwoche. Opel wants to offer fully electric cars in price ranges “that as many people as possible can afford”.

We recently extensively test drove Opel’s latest electric car, the Astra Electric:

However, it will be some time before that happens. Huettl assumes that the Stromer from 25,000 euros roll off the assembly line at Opel from 2028 can. The year is important for Opel’s e-car strategy, because from then on in Europe only fully electric models Tobe offered.

Opel’s upcoming entry-level model is about “getting the whole package right, the right battery size, the drive, the charging system,” the Opel boss continued. “It has to be optimal compromise being found between performance, cost and vehicle weight.”

More expensive, but Opel’s Volksstromer could challenge VW

In the price range, Opel also seems more expensive than the eternal competitor in the compact segment VW – but probably also more realistic. Although the Wolfsburg plan with less than 25,000 euros. But there should only be the absolute basic equipment.

With the Astra Electric (on our test drive), Opel has shown that they are taking a different approach: Higher starting pricebut also one upscale basic equipment. At 45,060 euros, the electric Astra is not for those on a tight budget – and more than 20,000 euros more expensive than its combustion engine version. Opel can therefore use a cheaper e-car in its portfolio.

