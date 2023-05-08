open applications to find innovative technical solutions • Techzilla

The OPPO Research Institute, together with partners Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services e LinkedIn, announced the launch of the OPPO Inspiration Challenge 2023 on occasion of World Smile Day. For this year the event will focus on the two categories “Inspiration for People” e “Inspiration for Planet”

With this challenge, OPPO and its partners aim to bring new solutions to life innovations by providing funding, support and partnership opportunities. By working together, OPPO hopes that these breakthroughs can create a positive impact and encourage greater awareness of the problems affecting global communities.

Applications for the OPPO Inspiration Challenge 2023 will be open from 8 May to 30 June. To find out more about the program or to register, visit the official web page at the dedicated address.

“OPPO deeply believes in the idea of ​​’virtuous innovation’. As we continue to explore new technologies, we are committed to doing so by putting people first.” With issues of global significance such as public health, accessible technology and environmental protection, we could not rely on our own strength alone to provide solutions effective. We have therefore launched the Inspiration Challenge to empower innovators to tackle these big problems with us, using the power of technology and creating a better world for everyone.”

Applications for the OPPO Inspiration Challenge 2023 will be collected from May 8th to June 30, followed by three demonstration events taking place in Bangkok, Boston and Shenzhen in early August. The finalists of each demonstration event will be invited to participate in theInspiration Challenge Acceleration Camp and to meet OPPO executives and technical experts to review their proposals before the final event at the end of August.

All proposals for l’OPPO Inspiration Challenge of this year will be evaluated on the basis of four criteria: feasibility, technological innovation, long-term potential and social value.

A total of 15 qualified submissions from the demo events will be selected as finalists and the top 5 winning submissions will be selected in the final event, each of which will receive a grant of $50,000.

Further partnership opportunities will be offered to 45 best proposals worldwide – composed of the 15 best proposals of each demonstration event – ​​including, but not limited to:

Production and Marketing Opportunities: An Incubation Fund will be established for a total of 190.000$ to co-develop solutions intended for implementation.

to co-develop solutions intended for implementation. Strategic partnership and investment opportunities.

Opportunity to show up at global technology events.

Ability to receive cloud resources and technical support from Amazon Web Services.

OPPO collaborates with technology professionals from around the world to create a better future

During l’OPPO Inspiration Challenge Last year, 536 submissions from innovators from around the world were collected to address key challenges in the “Accessible technology” and “Digital Health”. OPPO has since partnered with 18 of these teams to further implement their propositions and has brought some of them to global platforms such as OPPO INNO DAY 2022 and the MWC 2023.

Since health, accessibility and environmental protection are the key points of the company, it is important to promote progress in these key areas through the most innovative technology. L’OPPO Inspiration Challenge 2023 will focus on the two categories “Inspiration for People” e “Inspiration for Planet”supporting technology professionals from all over the world to develop innovative solutions in these two areas.

Inspiration for People: innovative solutions for digital health and accessible technology

This category is a call for submissions of technologies, products and services related to digital health and accessible technology. Includes algorithms for health; innovations in the field of hardware sensors, i.e. the integration of new and advanced sensors into daily health monitoring devices; innovative products for digital health monitoring; assistive technologies for accessibility and technologies designed for older adults. The main goal of this category is to make technology accessible and beneficial for everyone.

Inspiration for Planet: Innovative solutions for environmental protection and low-carbon development

In line with OPPO’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050, this category requires innovative solutions related to environmental protection and low-carbon development applied to consumer electronics. It includes renewable energy, sustainable materials and packaging, green manufacturing processes, recycling of electronic products and digital management of carbon emissions. The main goal of this category is to minimize the environmental impact of manufacturing or using electronic products and promoting sustainable development through technology.

