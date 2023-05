Yannic Kilcher is one of the brains behind the chatbot Open Assistant. In an interview, he explains why SMEs and banks in particular could benefit from the open source project.

Yannic Kilcher is on the road a lot these days. In addition to his job as head of technology at the Zurich startup DeepJudge and his work as an internationally known YouTuber for AI explanation videos, another project is keeping him awake: Open Assistant was launched, a free alternative to the chatbot Chat-GPT.