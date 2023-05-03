Open-Co si unisce a Impresoft Group

After the entry of the Clessidra Capital Partners 4 fund in April last year, the Impresoft groupone of the most important and innovative players in the Italian ICT sector that caters to medium-sized enterprises, now scores the third acquisition. It’s about Open-Coa company in the heart of Valpolicella specialized in the design, production and implementation of LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) software and applications for the management of test laboratories, quality systems and process control.

With this operation, the Open-Co goes to strengthen that of Quality Informatics, a company already part of the Group, which with MES/APS solutions allows you to accompany those manufacturing companies that intend to improve production processes and competitiveness. As proof of the strong industrial rationale of this integration, the Antonelli family – shareholder of Open-Co – will become a shareholder of the Impresoft Group.

With Open-Co, Impresoft expands its software offering for manufacturing

Impresoft Group now has more than 3500 active customers, over 900 employees and a turnover of over 110 million euros. Thanks to the characteristics of the companies that compose it as well as to the intense activity of strategic acquisitions, it is positioned today as one of the largest ICT groups in Italy capable of offering the right answer to the needs of companies that see innovation as an opportunity to grow their business.

In the transaction, Impresoft and Open-Co were assisted respectively by the law firms LCA and BonelliErede. Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor for Open-Co while Impresoft was assisted by EY and Alonzo Committeri & Partners for the accounting and tax due diligence respectively.

Sergio Gasparin, CEO of Qualitas Informaticacomments: “The entry of Open-Co into the Group and the Competence Center dedicated to the industrial world is highly strategic for us: together we can offer a complete and excellent solution to all production companies, with the aim to improve the quality and efficiency of industrial processes”.

“We are thrilled to join the Impresoft Group,” he adds Massimo Antonelli, CEO and founder of Open-Co – Thanks to the significant experience of the two companies and the broad portfolio of solutions offered, we will accompany our customers towards digital transformation”.