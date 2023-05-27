Open Fiber, fiber available in the first municipalities of the 1 Giga Italy Plan: the list

Fibra Click colleagues report that Open Fiber has opened up the marketability of FTTH optical fiber in the first municipalities included in the 1 Giga Italy Plan. Obviously it will be a progressive process, which will lead to complete opening.

The list of interested municipalities it’s the following:

Arese (Milan)

Bagno a Ripoli (Florence)

Basiglio (Milan)

Bitonto (Bari)

Bitritto (Bari)

Camaiore (Lucca)

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia)

Cesano Maderno (Monza and Brianza)

Cesena (Forlì-Cesena)

Corsica (Milan)

Cream (Cremona)

Cusano Milanino (Milan)

Formigine (Modena)

Giovinazzo (Bari)

Gravina of Catania (Catania)

Island of the Females (Palermo)

Latin (Latin)

Limbiate (Monza and Brianza)

Modugno (Bari)

Monopoli (Bari)

Offanengo (Cremona)

Paderno Dugnano (Milan)

Piacenza (Piacenza)

Pomezia (Rome)

Pordenone (Pordenone)

Reggio Emilia (Reggio Emilia)

Rozzano (Milan)

San Donà di Piave (Venice)

San Giovanni la Punta (Catania)

San Giuliano Milanese (Milan)

Santa Marinella (Rome)

Sesto Fiorentino (Florence)

Spinea (Venice)

Tavagnacco (Udine)

Treviso (Treviso)

Vinci (Florence)

The plan calls for Open Fiber to cover all white areas by 2023 with optical fiber, thanks to a billionaire investment already put on the plate. However, you can check the coverage of your municipality with the Open Fiber network through the procedure that we have indicated in our dedicated news.