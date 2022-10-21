Listen to the audio version of the article

Huawei is still on the US blacklist but does not give up on the West. The Shenzen giant has chosen an exceptional location such as Paris, in the past already the scene of events for the grand presentation of its smartphones, to (re) affirm that the contribution of its technologies can “be convenient”, and quite a lot, to the innovation process of the Old Continent. Huawei equipment for 5G networks was used extensively by European providers who, after doubts raised by Western intelligence on network security, were persuaded to abandon them in favor of European products such as Ericsson and Nokia. The theme of Huawei Connect 2022 edition was “Unleash Digital” and in the idea of ​​unleashing the power of digital there is an evident underlining: to enhance Europe’s potential, the main road is the expansion and strengthening of its technological infrastructure in a sustainable way. And the Chinese company, which has been operating in Europe for over 20 years, obviously wants to be part of this process with its solutions aimed at the world of businesses and public administrations, with the many initiatives aimed at the cultivation of talents and, last but not least, with its economic contribution made up of jobs, investments in research and development and tax revenues.

The need for an ecosystem

A concept that immediately emerged clearly from the two days of meetings and shared by representatives of the institutional and industrial universe, is that of innovation and open collaboration as an engine to accelerate growth and the innovation process. It is therefore necessary to create a community ecosystem fueled by the convergence of different digital skills and technologies, an ecosystem in which companies, startups, academia and government bodies can collaborate with the aim of keeping Europe at the “status” of pioneer and leader. Among the technologies that cannot be missing in this design are intelligent products and services based on the work of algorithms, there are the cloud and edge computing to create solutions that are “green by design” and there are ideas (and technologies) of startups and the developer community, the essential fulcrum of what wants to be an open transformation. Obviously, there is no shortage of obstacles to overcome. Franc Bogovič, MEP, co-chair of the RUMRA intergroup and Smart Villages in the European Parliament, recalled in this sense how crucial it is to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas if we want to seriously aim at digital inclusion, in consideration of the fact that only 37% of all Europeans now have access to high-speed internet. The plan to support European SMEs active in remote areas and give them the means to compete with larger companies has already been launched in Brussels and provides broadband coverage everywhere in Europe and basic digital skills for 80% of companies . Another hot topic, addressed by Victor Marçais, senior partner of the consulting firm Roland Berger, is that of investments in new technologies: the United States spends six times more than the European Union and one of the most popular items is artificial intelligence.

Focus on talents and SMEs

The address that Ken Hu, the Rotating Chairman of Huawei, gave his speech is a sort of breviary to build a platform (made up of devices, software, equipment, networks, services, human capital, partnerships) capable of being the engine of growth and development. The lines of action highlighted by the Chinese manager are as follows: feed Europe’s green transition with technology, enhance the infrastructure component through more resilient connectivity and more diversified IT resources, help businesses go beyond the simple adoption of cloud computing and to exploit it to its full potential, create local ecosystems by aggregating partners, strengthening digital talents and supporting SMEs in a more structured and vigorous way. Equally explicit (and very political) is the message that summarizes the role that Huawei can play in the digital transformation path of the Old Continent “We will continue to work closely with our partners – explained the manager – to support the digital transition strategy. Europe and we are strongly committed to supporting its economic recovery and its industries ”. There is certainly no lack of examples of this approach devoted to open innovation, and the reference goes above all to the OpenLabs launched in various countries (the most important in Munich and Paris), to the academies focused on ICT training for students and professionals (since 2011 to date, the company has provided training to more than 4 thousand people in 12 different states) and the efforts made on the ecological front.

Digital as a lever for a green and smart society

Huawei’s recipe for reducing the carbon footprint of client companies is essentially to combine digital technology with power electronics. Thanks to the bits, this is the assumption, the Watts can be better managed in the name of maximum energy efficiency. According to the data provided by the company, the volume of harmful emissions saved starting from the beginning of 2021 is almost 24 million tons, while the overall saving generated with the implementation of green solutions for telco carriers is 40 million tons of CO2. over 100 countries. During his speech, Karl Song, Huawei’s VP of Corporate Communications at a global level, clearly emphasized how new technologies (5G, AI, Iot and the cloud above all) can be a decisive element. for low-emission development of various sectors. The same manager then reiterated, citing the monstrous numbers of R&D spending (which in 2021 rose to 22.4 billion dollars, equal to 22% of the company’s total turnover), how innovation is the basis for survival. and Huawei’s next development path. Unlike phase 1.0 of this strategy, which focused on products and solutions to meet the needs of greater competitiveness of companies, phase 2.0 of this strategy is aimed at overcoming the bottlenecks that limit the development of ICT technologies. All this compared to a vision that sounds like a sort of subtle claim: “bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a smarter and completely connected world”.