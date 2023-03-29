Home Technology Open letter calls for a break in the development of AI systems
Around 1,000 AI developers, researchers, philosophers and entrepreneurs have now issued an open letter calling for a six-month break in research into AI systems that could be stronger and more capable than GPT-4. Among the signers are Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, neuroscientist Gary Marcus, and Emad Mostaque, head of stable-diffusion co-developer Stability AI.

I just signed the open letter and in my newsletter wrote down why: AI systems that demonstrate human-like behavior risk hijacking the human ability for theory of mind, and this ability is fundamental to our other cognitive abilities like learning or language.

Social media has already shown that “move fast and break things” can have unpredictable consequences. I don’t think I want to see that for systems that mimic human cognition.

Move fast and break brains: Can we not?

