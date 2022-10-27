The open world action RPG “Gotham Knight” has been officially released recently. This work is based on the fact that Batman is dead, and the important task of protecting Gotham City falls to “Bat Family”: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin on the shoulders. Players will be able to play the role of members of the bat family and take on the responsibility of fighting crime.

When it comes to Batman-themed video games, I believe that many old players will immediately think of the classic Arkham trilogy. The refreshing and handsome battles, complex and interesting enemies, and dark and beautiful scenes make it a masterpiece.

Naturally, when Warner Bros. Games Montréal, the developer who participated in the production of the Arkham trilogy, announced that it would launch another AAA masterpiece “Gotham Knights” (Gotham Knights) with another Batman worldview, many old players were very incomparable. expect.

But the author had a bit of an ominous premonition when I saw the damage numbers floating on the screen in the game preview. The following is an introduction to this game based on my feelings after actually playing it.

Batman is dead, and four assistants are on stage

The main plot of “Gotham Knight” begins with the death of Batman due to mysterious reasons. Players need to operate four Batman’s assistants: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood to solve the mystery.

This part of the game has a unique play style and skill tree designed for each hero, allowing players to enjoy a different gaming experience.

Robin is good at agile combat and stealth kills, Batgirl can hack into various electronic instruments, Red Hood has the strongest long-range combat ability, Nightwing has gorgeous chain attacks and special aerial combat capabilities, players can choose their own The heroes you want to experience go out on missions, and upgrade and make equipment for them respectively.

The battle screen of this work can indeed be called gorgeous and cool. Each character’s attacks, executions, skills, and stealth knockdowns have unique animations that match their personality and fighting style, and they are not low in handsomeness.

The finishing moves with movie close-ups and the heavy and powerful blows also add a lot of refreshment. It can be said that the basic combat experience of this work is not bad.

In addition, in the same plot and game scene, different heroes will encounter different reactions and speak different dialogues, and because each character has its own team and adventure in the official plot, these unique His personal background is also mentioned from time to time in the game, proving that this work has a certain respect for the Batman worldview.

Join the multiplayer experience, match up with partners online and fight crime together!

Since there are four well-known heroes in this work, the production team of “Gotham Knights” naturally did not miss this opportunity and pushed the multiplayer gameplay in all aspects.

The community function in the game can be said to be very complete. The friend system, team inspection, recent teammates are all intact, and even the blacklist function is available, and each hero also has many skills that can bring advantages to teammates. , you can change the character you want to play at will when connecting.

If you like to play a hero and fight crime with your friends, this game can completely satisfy you, but if you don’t have friends you can play with but still want to experience multiplayer connections, players can also quickly match online. “Gotham Knights” comes with its own online chat Room function to communicate with unfamiliar players.

However, it is a pity that the current multiplayer connection of this work only supports two people, and there is no unique multiplayer mission. If you want to send out four heroes together and experience the unique multiplayer content, you must wait until November 29 to launch Hero Assault It is only possible after the mode, and now it can only be solved in the mainline mode.

Overly repetitive enemies, formal game mechanics

Sadly, that’s where Gotham Knight’s credit goes. After the novelty of the game has passed, the shortcomings have also begun to surface. It is not difficult for players to find that it is a 3A stand-alone action game, but it has the taste of a wash-free online game.

In the game, there are often moments when players need to farm monsters. The four heroes have very few skills and props to use at the beginning, but new abilities will not be opened with the main line. If you want to unlock more abilities, in addition to upgrading, you can also Various challenges must be completed.

But this challenge is not an interesting side quest or a trial that really tests the player’s skills, but a streamlined task of defeating a few special enemies and preventing how many crimes, which really makes people unmotivated to solve it.

And if the battle is interesting, the monsters can be endured, but the enemies in this game are extremely repetitive, and they are just those kinds of fights. Although the attacks will sometimes have different element attributes due to different factions, except for Other than that, there is not much difference, and the combat experience is very repetitive.

The enemy is the same as the old three, distant attacking soldiers, melee soldiers, and big enemies

The tasks in the game are more similar, except that the tasks related to the main line will be a little special, most of the tasks are similar in experience, but in order to unlock the skills and upgrade the level, players can only play these repeated tasks to solve the challenges.

For example, in order to unlock the bat wing gliding ability, which should have belonged to the beginning, the author spent nearly two hours on the task, and then found that the four characters have no common unlocking progress except for the level sharing, which means that the four heroes need After swiping four times, I really want to smash the keyboard.

A simple bat wing glide that takes hours to unlock

In addition, there are a lot of tasteless parts in this work. For example, although there is a vast open world map, there are not many places worth exploring, and the equipment system has almost no differences in use except for the values. Even the modules The system is also just enhancing the value. It is really a pity that these game mechanics do not further affect the game.

Players who have played the previous game will also find that the production team completely abandoned the defense and counterattack system in the Arkham series this time. This combat mechanism that allows players to counterattack the enemy’s attack in a timely manner is not only fun, but also makes the action smoother. , but also can add related animations and skill-rich games.

But this game can only dodge when facing the enemy’s attack. Occasionally, when you dodge perfectly, you can counterattack a little bit. As a well-trained superhero, watching the soldiers attack me, but can’t make any response, you can only turn around. Go and run away, it’s too uncomfortable to play!

Suitable for die-hard fans who like the Batman story

To sum up, as a 3A masterpiece coming out in 2022, “Gotham Knight” has the reputation of the Batman series, but it is far less than expected. Although there are four protagonists and a large open world, the most important game experience is But it is easy to feel monotonous and boring.

If you are very interested in the story and character settings of Batman, and want to see more of the mouthpieces and interactions of these four heroes, then you can try this work, otherwise this work cannot really be said to be worth spending time and money on.

After writing it, the author decided to play the Arkham trilogy from seven years ago, and maybe have a better game experience.