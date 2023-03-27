The development team Coffee Stain Studios recently announced that “Satisfactory” will be upgraded from Unreal Engine 4 to the latest Unreal Engine 5 development, and will be launched in the next major update “Update 8”. It is scheduled to be tested in the Experimental version, and the upgrade release date is undecided .

Unreal Engine 5 has added powerful functions such as the material reflection series Lumen, the virtual geometry Nanite, and the world partition World Partition, which can fully upgrade the game’s image quality and various effects.

As Unreal Engine 5 upgrades the game screen and effects, the minimum configuration of the game will also need to be upgraded. The original NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 is scheduled to be upgraded to GeForce GTX 1650/4 core CPU/8GB RAM. If you want to use the Nanite function, you may also require players Use SSDs.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/526870/Satisfactory/