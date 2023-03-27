Home Technology Open world construction factory game “Satisfactory” with 100,000 positive reviews will be upgraded to UE5 development- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

Open world construction factory game “Satisfactory” with 100,000 positive reviews will be upgraded to UE5 development- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
Open world construction factory game “Satisfactory” with 100,000 positive reviews will be upgraded to UE5 development- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The development team Coffee Stain Studios recently announced that “Satisfactory” will be upgraded from Unreal Engine 4 to the latest Unreal Engine 5 development, and will be launched in the next major update “Update 8”. It is scheduled to be tested in the Experimental version, and the upgrade release date is undecided .

Unreal Engine 5 has added powerful functions such as the material reflection series Lumen, the virtual geometry Nanite, and the world partition World Partition, which can fully upgrade the game’s image quality and various effects.

As Unreal Engine 5 upgrades the game screen and effects, the minimum configuration of the game will also need to be upgraded. The original NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 is scheduled to be upgraded to GeForce GTX 1650/4 core CPU/8GB RAM. If you want to use the Nanite function, you may also require players Use SSDs.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/526870/Satisfactory/

See also  "Double Stars from the Abyss to Darkness" is on sale today, welcome to the bloody abyss of death where standing jumps will also increase the load | 4Gamers

You may also like

Nintendo closes eShop for Wii U and 3DS

Microsoft closes privacy flaw in Snapshot tool in...

Patterns in software architecture: The layered pattern

Ubisoft cancels its E3 2023 plans – Gamereactor

Tech Diary — March 25 and 26, 2023

Sloths Five Episode 593 – Nerd News –...

It is rumored that Microsoft will increase the...

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy A53 with...

Reminder: eShop purchases on Nintendo 3DS and Wii...

150 years with the cable car through the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy