At a time when the global technology industry is facing turmoil in the downturn and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Adept, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced that it has raised $350 million Use software” AI tools.

Reuters, Fortune and other media reported that the rival of ChatGPT developer OpenAI and AI start-up Adept announced on the 14th that it had raised $350 million in Series B financing led by venture capital firms General Catalyst and Spark Capital. Adept, which only raised $65 million in April 2022, expects to use this new wave of funding to launch products, train models, and recruit talent.

With the launch of ChatGPT, which was invested by Microsoft, last year, the theme of AI has become a battleground for major technology giants. From Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to Baidu, they are rushing to integrate generative AI (generative AI) with their products.

Adept has been established for less than a year and has only 25 employees. The company is intensively studying the patterns of human use of computers, such as browsing the web or using complex enterprise software, with the goal of creating an AI model that can translate written instructions into a series of actions.

According to Forbes, Adept co-founder David Luan predicts that in the future AI will be used not just to answer questions, but to execute commands “to do the work you do with a computer.”

Luan expects that in the future world, engineers may ask AI assistants to make blueprints for new car parts, while he himself supervises AI assistants to select software programs and input necessary instructions and codes like a co-pilot. If you want to modify the design, test the software or pass the blueprint to the manufacturer, you can also hand it over to the AI ​​​​assistant to execute it.

Luan believes that although the relevant technology may take several years to come out, considering the speed of AI innovation today, the results may be seen in two or three years.

source of the first picture:Adept