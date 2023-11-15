OpenAI in difficulty, ChatGpt Plus registrations suspended

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAIcommunicated that ChatGpt Plus subscriptions are temporarily suspended.

ChatGplus is a monthly subscription that allows you, at a cost of $20 (plus taxes), to exploit the most advanced capabilities of generative artificial intelligence created by OpenAI. Among these there is the Dall-E 3 modelwhich allows you to create images starting from a textual description, and the “Vision” function which allows you to analyze images uploaded by the user.

“The increase in usage [dell’utilizzo di ChatGpt] following DevDay it exceeded our capabilities and we want to make sure everyone has an optimal experience,” he wrote Sam Altman sul social network X.

we are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit 🙁 the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience. you can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 15, 2023

The CEO of OpenAI refers to the event that the company held last November 6, the DevDay dedicated to developers, in which important news was announced. Above all, the possibility – reserved for ChatGpt Plus members – to create custom AIs, called GPTswhich unlike the generic ChatGpt are capable of carrying out specific tasks.

The enthusiasm for the GPTs, which in the future will be collected in a GPT Store for their creators to profit from their use, it must have caused a crisis the servers hosting ChatGpt. Although there is no official note, everything suggests that OpenAI exploits Azure cloud computingand therefore Microsoft’s servers.

Artificial intelligence There is a “small” problem for those who want to earn with ChatGpt by Pier Luigi Pisa 15 November 2023

Microsoft has invested at least $14 billion in OpenAI (one billion in 2019 plus 13 billion at the beginning of 2023) and is ready to give more money to the company led by Altman for the development of Gpt-5the future artificial intelligence model that will increase the power of ChatGpt.

The computing power and energy required to generate texts, and especially to produce images, requires a considerable economic effort and a large energy consumption. It is no coincidence that OpenAI, in recent weeks, has decided to reduce the number of images that Dall-E 3, the AI ​​model integrated into ChatGpt Plus, can offer a user. When Dall-E 3 launched on October 19, you could get up to four different images with a single request. Now, however, Dall-E 3 can only generate one.

Artificial intelligence Dall-E 3, the guide: how the ChatGpt tool works to create images by Pier Luigi Pisa 16 October 2023

The newspaper last April The Informationwhich publishes analyzes deemed credible by experts, wrote that OpenAI would spend about 700 thousand dollars a day to make ChatGpt work. Bloomberg wrote last October that OpenAI is ready to go public by selling shares for a total value of 86 billion dollars.

Share this: Facebook

X

