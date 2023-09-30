OpenAi in talks with former Apple designers to create the iPhone of artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

OpenAI is in advanced talks with former Apple designer Sir Jony Ive and Masayoshi Son, the head of SoftBank, to create “the iPhone of artificial intelligence”, a project worth more than a billion dollars that would be financed from the Japanese conglomerate.

According to press sources, Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, has commissioned Ive’s LoveFrom company to develop the first device aimed at the mass consumer market.

The goal is to create a more natural and intuitive user experience to enable interaction with ChatGPT easily, «in the same way that the iPhone’s innovations in touchscreen computing have unleashed mass-market potential of the mobile Internet”. The project is still in its embryonic stages.

