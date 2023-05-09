OpenAI introduces the Shap E conditional generative model specifically for generating 3D images

OpenAI recently introduced a conditional generative model called Shap-E, specifically for generating 3D images. While traditional models can only generate a single output representation, Shap·E can generate parameters of implicit functions that can be rendered as textured meshes or Neural Radiative Fields (NeRF), enabling diverse and realistic 3D graphs like generate. Shap·E employs implicit neural representations (INRs) to encode 3D images, providing a flexible and efficient framework capable of capturing detailed geometric features of 3D images.

Image source: Internet images

Generating 3D models using AI is dauntingly difficult because 3D models can be very complex, with lots of detail and texture. Therefore, a large amount of data and calculations need to be processed to generate these models, which requires powerful computer and algorithm support. At the same time, a large amount of data needs to be accurately measured and processed, including geometry, size, texture, color and so on. Therefore, algorithms must have a high degree of precision and accuracy to ensure that the resulting 3D models are as expected.

Image source: Internet images

The training of Shap-E consists of using an encoder to convert 3D images into implicit function parameters, and then training with a conditional diffusion model to generate diverse and complex 3D images. Compared with the Point-E model, Shap-E shows faster correction speed and comparable or better sample quality in the case of higher dimensionality and multi-representation output space.

Source: OpenAI