OpenAi is looking for a model to pay for texts and styles used by ChatGpt

OpenAi is studying a way to reward authors and products used by ChatGpt in creating its answers. The CEO of the company said that, Sam Altman, speaking to students at the University of Clark Atlanta, during an event on the “Future of Artificial Intelligence”. Altman referred to the meeting he had a few days ago in the White House with the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

During the meeting, possible actions to protect copyright would be discussed. And to ensure that the contents generated by AI are immediately recognizable by users. “We’re trying to work on new models where if an AI-powered system is using your content, or if it’s using your style, you get paid,” Altman told the students.

The copyright issue and the impact of ChatGpt

A non-secondary theme. Generative AI and its systems today are trained on large amounts of data taken from the internet. Data that contains significant amounts of copyrighted material. And, given the size and potential of the large linguistic models used by OpenAI and its competitors, many have long raised the issue of copyright and their infringement in the event of answers that take full advantage of products created by human beings , companies, organizations.

Artificial intelligence ChatGpt is available again in Italy by Pier Luigi Pisa

April 28, 2023



Therefore, if ChatGpt is asked to write a text in the style of an author, or to summarize a content in his style, that author, in some way, will have to be rewarded. As of now we do not know. But the goal, Altman explained, is to find a way. With institutions and companies.

“Chatgpt is a tool, not a creature”

A passage on the risks of AI is inevitable. Theme still open and full of unknowns. “We are building a tool, not a creature,” Altman said, answering questions about whether his AI could somehow become super-powerful, capable of being conscious and somehow threatening the future of humanity.” We are all committed to truly understanding what “artificial intelligence” means and thereby “reducing prejudice in the world,” reports Axios.

He also added that “AI does not have the psychological problems” and that it is “a neutral force that can denounce prejudice”. However, despite his optimism, Altman tries to return to a realistic level about the future of work: “I sincerely believe that many jobs will disappear. I am thinking above all of categories such as customer service”.

Spotify and the removal of AI-generated content

But it’s not just texts that are threatened in some way by AI and copyright infringement. A battle is underway between the music industry and artificial intelligence: according to some rumors, Spotify has begun to massively eliminate music generated by AI, and put online by bots, from its platform.

Numbers From $6 to $180 billion a year: AI investment up 30-fold since 2013 by Emanuele Capone

April 26, 2023



The Financial Times reveals it. According to the London financial newspaper, the music streaming platform would have removed 7% of the songs created by a music startup, AI Boomy, for a total of “tens of thousands” of songs.

This comes after Spotify and other streaming services began receiving complaints about fraud on the platform. Music industry giant Universal Music Group (UMG) has warned streaming service providers of “suspicious streaming activity” on Boomy’s tracks, the FT explains.