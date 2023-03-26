GPT-2, does anyone remember it? In 2019, OpenAI refused to publish the language model for months because it was potentially too dangerous. Critics then accused OpenAI of abusing the fear of an overpowering AI as a marketing tool. Now there is GPT-4, whose capabilities Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO) is a little terrified of in a publicity interview.

Luckily for the public, OpenAI is one of the good guys. And the good guys guard access to the technology to prevent possible misuse. OpenAI thus becomes ClosedAI. While that doesn’t look so pretty in public, it’s absolutely necessary in the logic of this narrative.

After studying physics, Wolfgang Stieler switched to journalism in 1998. He worked at c’t until 2005, after which he became editor of Technology Review. There he oversees a wide range of topics from artificial intelligence and robotics to network policy and questions of future energy supply.

Meta adopted a very similar line of argument when it published its large language model Llama: Initially, only hand-picked researchers should have access to the model (“Access to the model will be granted on a case-by-case basis”).

Access control is not surprising

It is actually not surprising that this access control is not just about protecting society. What is really amazing is that this is said openly. In various interviews, Sam Altman himself referred to the “competitive environment” that would not allow OpenAI to publish technical details about the new language model – not even the number of parameters, let alone technical details about the training data, because “even data are nowadays Technology“.

However, as a gatekeeper, you also need to be able to actually control access to the technology. A small hole in the fence is enough and the gatekeeper no longer has any function. Such a “hole in the fence” can be the open-source implementation of the technology you’re trying to protect. This is how OpenAI went with Dall-E vs. Stable Diffusion. And Meta not only saw the Llama language model made available as a torrent download, but Stanford researchers used GPT-3 to turn it into the much smaller, more compact Alpaca language model, the one with seven billion parameters performs similarly well in standard tests as GPT-3 with its 175 billion parameters. And all this for only around 600 dollars training costs. Fun fact: Although the Stanford researchers didn’t want to publish the model until Meta gave his approval, this model data has long been circulating on the Internet.

Economic interest vs. transparency and security

So what to do? On the one hand, the economic interests of companies seem to be opposed to the public interest in transparency and security. On the other hand, both companies and the public have a common interest in ensuring that this technology is not misused. And I’m pretty sure that the OpenAIs of this world have internal testing processes that are there to systematically examine this risk of abuse. With standardized procedures and detailed documentation.

But why do we hear so little about it? Perhaps because it doesn’t fit the narrative that OpenAI has built – the intrepid gatekeeper and creator of a “good” AI that “serves the good of all mankind”? Or because talking about it would mean recognizing that ideas of state regulation, such as the draft EU AI Act, are actually quite reasonable.

“It would be desirable if independent, trustworthy entities were more involved in the risk assessment and decision-making process to ensure more transparency and trust. In this way, companies like OpenAI could fulfill their social responsibility without the public feeling that information withheld or used as a marketing tool.” At least that’s what GPT-4 says. And it should know that.

