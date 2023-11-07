OpenAi launches customized versions of its generative artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

Only a year has passed since the release of ChatGPT, a year in which we got to know generative AI, smelling its potential and starting to assimilate it. But it is only the dawn of a new day with news that follows one another at a frenetic pace, almost to the point of generating addiction. Yet the news announced on Monday at DevDay, the first OpenAI conference in San Francisco, is seen by developers as the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of AI, which will lead to the creation of personalized artificial intelligences, adaptable to their needs and capable to improve artificial intelligence beyond the generic and yet vast capabilities provided today by ChatGPT. OpenAI calls these customizable versions of ChatGPT “GPT”.

What is the GPT Platform and how does it work

Within the “GPT Platform”, available to anyone who uses ChatGPT Plus, the premium version of the chatbot, an online tool has been implemented that allows you to create customized variants of ChatGPT and its basic linguistic model. The latter are called GPTs and, in reality, they have already existed for some time: in fact, numerous companies have implemented ChatGPT-based AI among their services. The news, however, is that the new OpenAI platform can be used without writing a line of code, using natural language. Optionally, you can add datasets and documents that the custom chatbot draws on when generating responses. Through the new tool, available soon, anyone will be able to quickly customize the chatbot for a particular task without any additional effort or software. “GPTs represent a new way for anyone to create a customized version of ChatGPT to be more useful in their daily lives, in specific tasks, at work or at home,” the company said in its blog. The owner of a small bed and breakfast, for example, could create a chatbot that answers questions from anyone who stays there. Additionally, a company’s help desk team can create a GPT that answers employees’ most common tech support questions, as can online retailers, who can create versions of ChatGPT that provide shoppers with product and service information. shipping. “Or build a GPT that specializes in teaching someone a new language or giving advice on interior design,” Peter Deng, vice president of consumer and enterprise products at OpenAI, said in an interview.

GPT store and advanced functions for companies

For customers with more advanced requirements, OpenAI will allow you to integrate GPTs with third-party services and use APIs to perform tasks in third-party applications. A customized version of ChatGPT can, for example, retrieve information from external databases to answer questions that it cannot immediately process. For organizations that require more customization, OpenAI is launching a program called “Custom Templates.” In practice, a company that signs up to the program can ask OpenAI researchers to develop a version of GPT-4 optimized specifically for its needs. The other new feature announced at DevDay will be the launch in December of a platform called GPT Store, which will allow users to share their personalized chatbots with the public. Further down the line, the company plans to allow certified developers to earn from their GPTs.