OpenAi, the company that launched ChatGpt, presented the pro version of its chatbot at a price of $20 a month. The service is called ChatGPT Plus and offers subscribers priority access to the chatbot’s services, even during traffic peaks, thus ensuring faster response times and the possibility to experiment with new features and improvements as they become available.

For the moment, ChatGPT Plus is only available to customers in the United States, chosen by customers from the waiting list that appeared online some time ago to express their interest in the “pro” plan and which contained a questionnaire in which applicants were asked users also an idea of ​​the price they would have deemed appropriate for the subscription. The goal is to expand access and support to other countries and regions.

Who doesn’t subscribe?

As stated in the blog, the company is committed to offering free access to ChatGpt. Indeed, the money from the subscriptions will be used to increase the accessibility of the service to as many people as possible.

Also new is the AI ​​Text Classifier

Announced in recent days always on the official blog of OpenAI a tool to distinguish whether the text was written by artificial intelligence from one written by man. It’s called the AI ​​Text Classifier, and it should help spot automated disinformation campaigns, fake academic papers, and chatbots that pretend to be human. Works? OpenAi engineers put their hands forward: «Our classifier is not completely reliable», they wrote on the blog. After an initial experiment he was able to correctly identify 26% of the text written by ChatGPT with the label “probably written by the AI”. The false negatives, that is the texts accredited to AI without being so, were 9%. The margin of error remains quite high for now.