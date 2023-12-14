OpenAI, one million dollars for startups that use AI: how to apply

“When we launched the OpenAI Startup Fund, we committed to investing from the beginning in those startups that had intercepted the power of artificial intelligence to profoundly change people’s lives”.

Here we are. Applications open today for Converge 2: The second round of the six-week OpenAI Startup Fund program aimed at “builders of exceptional products using artificial intelligence to change the world.”

First launched in November 2022, Converge is OpenAI’s corporate venture capital fund which invests large sums, around 1 million dollars, in about ten “startup trasformative” that have a central role in making artificial intelligence a force multiplier for human ingenuity and creativity.

The Fund has invested to date approximately 175 million dollars on projects, individual or group, that are applying artificial intelligence to reshape humanity’s most important industries.

How to participate. All the details

Applications open today for Converge 2, the second group of the OpenAI Startup Fund program which will last six weeksand is aimed at “engineers, designers, researchers and builders of exceptional products with artificial intelligence solutions to change and improve humanity”.

The call is aimed at all those who have a disruptive AI project, no degree is required, no previous work experience in the field, and above all people from all over the world can participate.

The fields are health, law, education, energy and infrastructure, scienceall areas where AI tools can empower people by helping them be more productive.

Winners of the call will receive a $1 million investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund and join the OpenAI builder community.

The six-week program will start on Monday 11 March 2024 and will end on Friday 19 April 2024.

The first and last weeks of the program will take place in San Francisco. Travel expenses will be fully covered. The other weeks can also be followed remotely.

To apply, you must complete and send the form by Friday 26 January 2024 on the fund website or at this email address: hello@openai.fund.

Which startups has the OpenAi Fund invested in?

Descript

Descript is a startup of editor video which reshapes how creators interact with content using artificial intelligence to make video editing as simple as editing a text document. Descript allows you to create a video in just a few minutes in the same way as you create a presentation. The founder and CEO of Descript, Andrew Mason.

Harvey

Harvey is developing an intuitive interface for all workflows in the legal sector through powerful generative language models. Its technology expands a lawyer’s capabilities by leveraging artificial intelligence to make repetitive and “tedious” tasks such as researching sources, drafting documents, analysis and communication easier and more efficient. This saves lawyers time, allowing them to provide higher quality service to more clients. The founder and CEO is Gabriel Winston.

Mem

Mem is a startup that is building the first “self-organized work” space. Starting with personal notes, Mem uses advanced artificial intelligence to organize, make sense of and predict what information will be most relevant to a user at a given time or in a given context. Mem’s mission is to create products that inspire people to create more, think better, and spend less time researching and serially organizing. Its flagship product is called Mem

Speak

Speak is a startup that helps peopleeasy learning of new languages, starting with English. The company initially launched in East Asia with a focus on South Korea and has nearly 100,000 (paying) subscribers. Speak is creating an AI tutor that can have open conversations with students on any number of topics, providing real-time feedback on pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary and more. Speak is actively hiring to expand its team.

Share this: Facebook

X

