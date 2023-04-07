A few hours after the meeting between OpenAI and the Privacy Guarantor, the American company published an open letter on its website in which explains his “artificial intelligence approach to security”in order to dispel all the doubts advanced by users.

safe”the developers highlight how the tools made available to users “like any technology they carry real risks, so we work to ensure that security is built into our system at all levels”.

The company also highlights that “before releasing any new system, we conduct rigorous testing, engage external experts for feedback, work to improve model behavior with techniques such as reinforcement learning with human feedback, and build extensive safety and monitoring systems”.

Particular importance is given to data and privacy. In this regard, OpenAI points out that no data is used to sell services, much less for advertising purposes or to profile people. On the contrary, such information is used to “make our templates more useful, and ChatGPT gets better with the conversations it has with users every time”.

“Our large language models are trained on a large body of text that includes publicly available content, licensed content, and content generated by human reviewers,” the letter continues.