OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT templates are now available via API. It means that third-party developers will be able to integrate the service into their apps or websites. The news is relevant. Together with the chatbot phenomenon, the San Francisco startup has also made available Whisper, a tool that deals with speech-to-text using artificial intelligence. One of the first partners to join the initiative is Snapchat. But the news is another. The ChatGPT API powers My AI, Snap’s recently announced chatbot for Snapchat+ subscribers, and Quizlet’s new Q-Chat virtual tutor feature. Shopify used the ChatGPT API to build a personalized shopping recommendation assistant, while Instacart leveraged it to build Ask Instacart, an upcoming toll that will allow Instacart customers to ask about food and get informed “buyable” responses from product data from partner company retail.

As OpenAi managers explained in December OpenAI for grounding this service managed to reduce costs by 90% for ChatGPT and now it is passing these savings on to API users. Which is clearly not free.

To have ChatGpt, companies will have to pay $0.002 for every 1,000 tokens, which is equivalent to about 750 words. However, customized rates are provided for larger projects. In any case, even the “original” ChatGPT offers a Plus option which is paid, with priority access and mainly no waiting times, at 20 dollars a month. Whisper APIs cost $0.006 per minute.

What has been called a revolution of similar if not greater scope than the app store invented in 2007 by Steve Jobs is ready to go.