OpenAI, Sam Altman wins: he is the CEO of the company again

OpenAI, Sam Altman wins: he is the CEO of the company again

Five days after his dismissal, Sam Altman is again the CEO of OpenAI, the San Francisco company that created ChatGpt.

The entrepreneur, who helped found OpenAI in 2015, he prevailed over the board members who removed himsurprisingly, on November 17th.

“We have reached a preliminary agreement with Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO – we read in a company post on the social network president). We are working on the details. Thank you for your patience with all of this.”

Sam Altman also commented on his return on X: “I love OpenAI and everything I have done in the past few days has been at the service of the team and its mission. With the new board of directors and with the support of Satya [Nadella, il Ceo di Microsoft], I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building our strong partnership with Microsoft.” Subjects

