OpenAI’s Sam Altman agrees with Musk: “AI needs to be regulated”

L’CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altmanspoke to 60 enthusiastic congressional lawmakers yesterday evening about the products his company is developing and the big challenges surrounding AI regulation.

The discussion, according to what emerged, would have lasted about two hours and preceded Altman’s first testimony before Congress on the US at the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee that deals with privacy.

In no uncertain terms, Altman agreed with what his colleague Elon Musk has repeatedly stated and in a message sent to Congress he stated that “the regulation of artificial intelligence is essential”.

The young CEO said that the rules that the lawmakers will have to adopt on AI they will have to allow companies greater flexibility and adapt them to new technological developments which will inevitably see artificial intelligence as the driving force. Altman also said he was willing to collaborate on the drafting of these regulations provided they ensure a balance between safety and benefits.

Just recently, the news emerged that Altman is also working on Worldcoin, a project that provides tokens as a gift to those who agree to have their iris scanned. Many have compared it to a universal income, while others have raised many concerns about it.

