Shokz, which has been hard to find rivals in the bone conduction earphone market, has expanded its product category today. Compared with the brand’s traditional bone conduction product design based on earhooks and beams, the “non-in-ear” earphones OpenFit that just debuted have become separate earhooks for the left and right. This type of change is expected to make it better adapt to the gradually becoming true wireless. Headphones dominate the mass market. The weight of a single new earphone is 8.3g. With the flexible earhook made of titanium wire and silicone rubber, the wearing comfort and stability should be guaranteed. The outer surfaces of the earphones on both sides support touch operation, and the device itself has IP54 dustproof and waterproof performance.

OpenFit has a built-in 18x11mm dynamic driver unit, and will use a low-frequency sound enhancement algorithm to improve bass performance. It chose the DictPitch directional sound field instead of Shokz’s usual bone conduction technology, which claims to be able to “effectively reduce sound leakage and efficient directional sound transmission”, so as to achieve the effect of private listening. At the same time, the device also supports AI call noise reduction, and the headset body can play music continuously for 7 hours when fully charged. If it is matched with a storage box, the comprehensive battery life can reach 28 hours. After the earphones are placed in the box for 5 minutes, they can get the power needed for 1 hour of listening. The charging box itself is charged through USB-C.

Shokz OpenFit currently has two colors of black and white (but this “warm day white” is more like beige), the price in mainland China is 1,298 yuan, and it will be available from now on. There may be more color versions in the future, and the listing information in Hong Kong and Taiwan is yet to be further disclosed by the official.