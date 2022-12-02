The process of Opening Future, the initiative for the development of digital skills by Google Cloud, Intesa Sanpaolo and Noovle, the company that operates as part of TIM Enterprise created in collaboration with Talent Garden, which involved 20 startups, has concluded who had the opportunity to present their ideas and projects.

This is how the Turin startups of Opening Future Meetup 2022 were awarded

During the last meetup, each of the companies promoting Opening Future – Google Cloud, Intesa San Paolo and Noovle – selected one of the most promising startups. Up for grabs, the opportunity to access their network in terms of business development, mentoring from the best cloud specialists, licenses and credits to help startups scale quickly.

To get on the podium:

1. Reefilla: the first mobile and predictive charging delivery service, designed for electric car owners and operators in the mobility sector; Google Cloud has selected them as potential participants in the next Google Cloud Startup Program (subject to compliance with the minimum access requirements), essential for companies in the scaling phase and with a great need for support regarding cloud technologies;

2. NCode: the EmpowerTech Company that aims to support talents in their professional growth, leveraging the skills of a future that is already too present by now. NoCode allows you to create digital products in a visual way and without having programming skills. Intesa Sanpaolo has selected them for the Innovation Center business development service, essential for B2B companies.

3. Dedalo AI: the presented project measures the environmental impact of the software on end users’ devices and provides guidelines to reduce it. Starting from the assumption that if the Internet were a country it would be the third largest polluter in the world, the first product proposed is a tool that measures the CO2 emissions of websites. Noovle selected the team for the impact of the solution on sustainability, offering training and in-depth opportunities on connectivity and cloud issues.