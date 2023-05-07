OpenLDAP: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As reported by the BSI, a vulnerability has been found in OpenLDAP. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for OpenLDAP that became known on February 15th, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source OpenLDAP are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1741 (Status: 04.05.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for OpenLDAP – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

OpenLDAP Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

OpenLDAP is a freely available implementation of the LDAP directory service.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in OpenLDAP to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-27212 traded.

Systems affected by the OpenLDAP vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source OpenLDAP <= 2.4.57 (cpe:/a:openldap:openldap)

Open Source OpenLDAP <= 2.5.1alpha (cpe:/a:openldap:openldap)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1741 vom 2023-05-04 (05.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1741.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2033 vom 2023-05-03 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2033.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:14700-1 vom 2021-04-16 (19.04.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-April/008644.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:0723-1 vom 2021-03-08 (09.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-March/008438.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:0692-1 vom 2021-03-03 (04.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-March/008431.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:0693-1 vom 2021-03-03 (04.03.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-March/008428.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4744-1 vom 2021-02-22 (23.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-4744-1

Debian Security Advisory DLA-2574 vom 2021-02-20 (22.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2021/02/msg00035.html

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4860 vom 2021-02-22 (22.02.2021)

For more information, see: http://www.debian.org/security/2021/dsa-4860

OpenLDAP BugBounty vom 2021-02-14 (15.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://bugs.openldap.org/show_bug.cgi?id=9454

Version history of this security alert

This is the 8th version of this IT security notice for OpenLDAP. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

02/15/2021 – Initial version

02/22/2021 – Added new updates from Debian

02/23/2021 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/04/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/09/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/19/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/03/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

05/05/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

