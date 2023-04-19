OpenSSH: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows execution of arbitrary code with administrator privileges

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in OpenSSH. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 19, 2023 to a vulnerability for OpenSSH that became known on October 10, 2019. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Gentoo Linux, Open Source OpenSSH and SolarWinds Security Event Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Security Event Manager Release Notes (Status: 04/18/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for OpenSSH – Risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

OpenSSH Bug: Vulnerability allows execution of arbitrary program code with administrator rights

OpenSSH is an open source implementation of the Secure Shell protocol.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in OpenSSH when an experimental feature has been compiled in to run arbitrary code with administrator privileges.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2019-16905.

Systems affected by the OpenSSH vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Open Source OpenSSH < 8.1 (cpe:/a:openbsd:openssh)

SolarWinds Security Event Manager < 2023.2 (cpe:/a:solarwinds:security_event_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Security Event Manager Release Notes vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://documentation.solarwinds.com/en/Success_Center/SEM/content/release_notes/sem_2023-2_release_notes.htm

Gentoo Security Advisory GLSA 201911-01 vom 2019-11-07 (08.11.2019)

For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201911-01

National Vulnerbility Database CVE-2019-16905 vom 2019-10-09 (10.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-16905

OpenSSH Release Notes 8.1 vom 2019-10-09 (10.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.openssh.com/txt/release-8.1

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for OpenSSH. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

10/10/2019 – Initial version

11.10.2019 – Explanation added

11/08/2019 – New updates of Gentoo

04/19/2023 – Added new updates

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de