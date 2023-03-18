A security warning issued for OpenSSH has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the security gaps including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for OpenSSH on March 16th, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Open Source OpenSSH are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: OpenSSH Release Notes (Stand: 15.03.2023).

Several vulnerabilities for OpenSSH reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

OpenSSH Bug: Description of the attack

OpenSSH is an open source implementation of the Secure Shell protocol.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in OpenSSH to bypass security measures or cause a Denial of Service condition.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-28531.

Systems affected by the OpenSSH vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source OpenSSH < 9.3 (cpe:/a:openbsd:openssh)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

OpenSSH Release Notes vom 2023-03-15 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.openssh.com/releasenotes.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for OpenSSH. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/16/2023 – Initial version

17.03.2023 – CVE supplemented

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de