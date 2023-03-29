There is a current IT security warning for OpenSSL. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for OpenSSL on 03/29/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source OpenSSL are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: OpenSSL Security Advisory (Stand: 28.03.2023).

Security Advice for OpenSSL – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

OpenSSL Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow security measures to be circumvented

OpenSSL is a library that is freely available in source code and implements Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS).

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in OpenSSL to bypass security protections.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-0466 and CVE-2023-0465.

Systems affected by the OpenSSL vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source OpenSSL 1.1.1 (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

Open Source OpenSSL 1.0.2 (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

Open Source OpenSSL 3.0 (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

Open Source OpenSSL 3.1 (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

OpenSSL Security Advisory vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20230328.txt

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for OpenSSL. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/29/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de