OpenSSL: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security to be bypassed

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in OpenSSL. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 18, 2023 to a vulnerability for OpenSSL that became known on September 11, 2019. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, HPE HP-UX, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, NetApp Data ONTAP, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, NetApp FAS, Gentoo Linux and Open Source OpenSSL are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Hitachi Vulnerability Information HITACHI-SEC-2023-126 (Status: 07/18/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for OpenSSL – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,8

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.7.

OpenSSL Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

OpenSSL is a library that is freely available in source code and implements Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS).

A remote attacker can exploit a vulnerability in OpenSSL to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2019-1547, CVE-2019-1549 und CVE-2019-1563 traded.

Systems affected by the OpenSSL vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

HPE HP-UX (cpe:/o:hp:hp-ux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

NetApp Data ONTAP (cpe:/a:netapp:data_ontap)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

NetApp FAS (cpe:/h:netapp:fas)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Open Source OpenSSL Open Source OpenSSL Open Source OpenSSL

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Version history of this security alert

This is the 22nd version of this IT security notice for OpenSSL. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

09/11/2019 – Initial version

09/18/2019 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/19/2019 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/20/2019 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/23/2019 – Added new updates from SUSE

10/02/2019 – Added new updates from Debian and SUSE

10/07/2019 – Added new updates from SUSE

11/08/2019 – New updates of Gentoo

12/13/2019 – Added new updates from SUSE

01/15/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

02/24/2020 – Added new updates from NetApp

4/7/2020 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/29/2020 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/29/2020 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

07/10/2020 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

07/14/2020 – Added new updates from EMC

07/29/2020 – Added new updates from Red Hat

08/06/2020 – Added new updates

09/16/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/17/2020 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/10/2021 – Added new updates from HP

07/18/2023 – Added new updates from HITACHI

