As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in OpenSSL. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 6th, 2023 to a vulnerability for OpenSSL that became known on March 23rd, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products NetApp Data ONTAP, SUSE Linux, NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager and Open Source OpenSSL are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230406-0006 (Status: 06.04.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for OpenSSL – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

OpenSSL Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

OpenSSL is a library that is freely available in source code and implements Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS).

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in OpenSSL to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-0464 traded.

Systems affected by the OpenSSL vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

NetApp Data ONTAP (cpe:/a:netapp:data_ontap)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager for Linux (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager for VMware vSphere (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

Open Source OpenSSL < 3.1.1 (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

Open Source OpenSSL < 3.0.9 (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

Open Source OpenSSL < 1.1.1u (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

Open Source OpenSSL < 1.0.2zh (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230406-0006 vom 2023-04-06 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230406-0006/

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1754-1 vom 2023-04-04 (05.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014360.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1764-1 vom 2023-04-04 (05.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014362.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1738-1 vom 2023-04-03 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014348.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1737-1 vom 2023-04-03 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014349.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1745-1 vom 2023-04-04 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014355.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1746-1 vom 2023-04-04 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014354.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1747-1 vom 2023-04-04 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014353.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1748-1 vom 2023-04-04 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014352.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1703-1 vom 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014271.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1704-1 vom 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014270.html

OpenSSL Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20230322.txt

Version history of this security alert

This is the 5th version of this IT security notice for OpenSSL. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/23/2023 – Initial version

03/31/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/04/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/05/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/06/2023 – Added new updates from NetApp

