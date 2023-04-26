Opera One is a browser pre-ready for AI

Opera tab islands

Opera has launched an early preview of Opera One, a new browser with a redesign, which is now available for download. The most important new feature of Opera One is a powerful tab group system, which Opera calls “tab islands”. At the same time, Opera One also leaves ample space to integrate more AI functions in the future.

Opera One’s tab island is basically similar to most of the modern tab group functions, allowing you to classify and merge tabs, or open new webpages into the tab group, which is convenient for you to organize various tasks. The difference is that Opera claims that Opera One can automatically classify tab pages, and you will have to try it out to know exactly how. Opera regards tab islands as the first step in the modular design of the interface as a whole. In the future, the functions of non-tab pages may be integrated under the same framework.

In addition to tab islands, Opera One will also preload ChatGPT, ChatSonic and AI Prompts functions. All three were integrated into Opera for the first time last month, and new versions are of course essential. AI chatbots such as ChatGPT can be quickly opened from the sidebar; AI Prompts is a function made by Opera itself. Just select any piece of text, and Opera will provide you with several AI operations based on this text. In addition to simple “exploration” or “explanation”, there may also be more creative options such as turning text into soap operas, haiku, or quiz questions.