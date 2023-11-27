Operation “Altman” and the five craziest days in the history of Silicon Valley

Listen to the audio version of the article

Silicon Valley had never known five days like this. Nor do global financial markets. OpenAi, the company that created ChatGpt, probably the most important technological innovation of the last thirty years, has changed three CEOs in little more than a weekend. Sam Altman is fired from his board of directors. He is kind but apologetic on X and greets everyone and doesn’t say what he will do. On Tuesday, after the shortest hiring in history at the helm of an artificial intelligence team in Redmond, Microsoft returns to the helm of his loudly acclaimed chatbot complete with a letter written by 700 out of 770 OpenAi employees. Nobody knows precisely what happened in these five days. But we can partly imagine it, perhaps by connecting some dots. On November 4th OpenAi presents Gpts which are customizable generative artificial intelligences, mini-bots based on the ChatGpt transformer that you can train with your own data. A few days after the announcement the first protests about poor service. Some write that it is not safe and allows users to access the information that was used to train the chatbot. OpenAi closes the possibility of creating new accounts with Gpt-4, the paid version of ChatGpt. On Friday 17th the Board of Directors dismisses Sam Altman, providing generic reasons related to safety in a cryptic statement. And he nominates Murati which however lasts less than 24 hours. Some investors, the main ones (Thrive Capital, Microsoft and Khosla Ventures), are calling for the return of Sam Altman as CEO over the weekend. After 48 hours, Emmett Shear was chosen, an old wolf of Silicon Valley who led Twitch for years, the video platform for gamers before it was acquired for almost a billion dollars by Amazon. At the same time, Sam Altman found a job in Redmond at Microsoft, welcomed with open arms by Microsoft’s number one Satya Nadella. A letter arrives from employees en masse demanding Sam Altman’s return. Another 24 hours pass and he returns with the blessing of Satya Nadella and a completely new board of directors. Is everyone happy then? Certainly Microsoft which in the meantime is launching Copilot for Microsoft all over the world which means all Office applications enhanced with ChatGpt. And now, together with his 14 billion investment, he has a true friend inside OpenAi. Fewer are the companies, governments and citizens who are trying to understand what the impact of this storm will be on an innovation that promises to change their lives. Also because the rumors about the reasons that triggered this madness are among the most disparate. They range from the deep state conspiracy to Q*, a phantom sentient generalist artificial intelligence that Sam Altman wanted to launch on the market without the consent of his board of directors. The only clue to start from is perhaps the interview given on November 15 by Sam Altman himself to two journalists from the New York Times, Kevin Roose and Casey Newton, for their technology podcast. Two days before he was fired. As the two journalists wrote afterwards, there was nothing in Altman’s words that foreshadowed the earthquake that subsequently struck. He seemed like the usual Altman. Defined by the New York Times as the Openheimer of our times for having invented a device (generative AI) potentially capable of destroying humanity, as has been feared on several occasions by more than one AI Gen protagonist, over time the founder of OpenAi began to be increasingly cryptic and visionary. During his interview he said he was confident in the integration of artificial intelligence into society. On several occasions he spoke about co-evolution between us and Ai Gen. And he also feared the risk that too stringent rules could stifle the birth of new star-ups or new evolutions and the progress of Ai. We are faced with a new generation of entrepreneurs, less businessmen and more gurus, in the good sense of the term. Sam Altman is an optimist, the first believer in a coexistence between man and machine. And on one point he was quite firm. This technology, he said, must travel faster. “I think we’re headed for the best world ever,” he said. Two days later he was fired. Then he came back. History, however, so far, has proved him right.