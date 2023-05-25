OPPO A98 5G is official in Italy with 67W fast charging [prezzo, specifiche, data] • Techzilla

OPPO today announces the arrival in Italy of the new OPPO A98 5G, the newcomer of the “A” series which integrates high performance and above all a 67W SuperVOOC fast charge, a powerful 5,000 mAh battery and OPPO’s Battery Health Engine technology.

But let’s see it together, starting right from the complete technical data sheet below.

OPPO A98 5G technical specifications

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Display : 6.72 inches with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) and up to 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.72 inches with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) and up to 120Hz refresh rate RAM : 8GB ROM : 256 GB + microSD

: 8GB : 256 GB + microSD cameras : primary rear: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF rear depth: 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture rear macro: 2 MP, f/3.3 aperture, 34mm with microlens (40x) front (hole in display): 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide angle)

: connectivity : 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, BT 5.1, GPS assistito, NFC, porta IR, USB Type-C 2.0

: 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, BT 5.1, GPS assistito, NFC, porta IR, USB Type-C 2.0 drums : 5,000 mAh, 67W SUPERVOOC charging

: 5,000 mAh, 67W SUPERVOOC charging Dimensions & Weight : 165.6 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm, 192 grammi

: 165.6 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm, 192 grammi Colors: Dreamy Blue e Cool Black (entrambe OPPO Glow)

Elegant thanks to the premium and resistant cover

Designed to last all day, OPPO A98 5G is equipped with one of the best fast charging configurations in its price range reaching 67W of charging. OPPO A98 5G can be charged to 100% in just 44 minutes using the 67W SUPERVOOC.

OPPO A98 5G also surpassed six important tests of endurance to measure the ability to cushion drops, resist water, radiation, weather damage, small repeated drops, and signal stability.

The 5,000mAh battery is capable of providing up to 39 hours of phone calls, 16 hours of YouTube videos and 8.4 hours of gaming on a full charge, thus providing a smooth and long-lasting experience throughout the day. After a full charge, the battery can also last up to 17.5 days on standby with the Always on Display.

Going to see the other technical specifications we find a 6.72-inch 120Hz display which is more fluid in everyday use.

The beating heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, flanked by 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM storage and supports SD card expansion up to 1TB. There is also OPPO RAM Expansion technology, the phone’s RAM capacity can convert up to 8GB of unused ROM memory into temporary RAM, doubling the amount of RAM available.

The photographic sector is entrusted to a 64MP AI Camera sensor, to the 32MP Selfie Camera, to the 2MP Depth Camera and to the camera with microlenses da 2MP, OPPO A98 5G offers photography enthusiasts a vastly superior experience to unleash their creativity. The smartphone is also equipped with other cutting-edge features such as Portrait mode, AI Portrait Retouching, Selfie HDR, AI Color Portrait and more, which deliver stunning and high-quality images in different situations.

Availability in Italy

OPPO A98 5G is available in two colors, Dreamy Blue and Cool Black, both made with the iconic OPPO Glow process.

With a weight of approx 192 g and a thickness of approx 8,2 mm, the smartphone is also equipped with the iconic form factor 3Dfor a reliable and comfortable grip in a visually slimmer body.

OPPO A98 5G is available in Dreamy Blue and Cool Black colors starting today at a recommended retail price of 449,99€, on OPPO Store, and in the next few days on Amazon.it and at the main electronic product retailers.

