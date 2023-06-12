OPPO and KAKÁ deliver unforgettable moments at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final • Techzilla

OPPO gathered the global audience for celebrate together with its global brand ambassador, Kaká, the birth of a new champion at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final.

Kaká commented as follows:

“It was an incredible experience to return to Istanbul together with OPPO to witness the crowning of a new champion at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final” Once again, we witnessed exciting moments both on and off the pitch. Together with OPPO, I look forward to inspiring football fans around the world to perform their own miracles.”

Kaká joined OPPO in Istanbul to meet fans at the OPPO Hospitality Tent and OPPO Booth at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, providing fans with unique experiences at the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Final.





Elvis Zhou, CMO of OPPO Overseas said:

“As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO is committed to providing the best possible experience to fans around the world. By joining forces with Kaká, we have created an unprecedented experience that allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the emotion of the UEFA Champions League and to enjoy the sporting spectacle par excellence.”

The OPPO Hospitality Tent at the Champions Village sparked excitement during the intense Finale

L’OPPO Hospitality Tent al Champions Village offered an immersive experience and immersive for guests selected during the final of the competition.

In the experience area, guests were invited to recreate inspiring moments from UEFA Champions League competitions, past and present, with a variety of props including a replica UEFA Champions League trophy, the shirts of the two finalist teams and a digital scoreboard inspired by the interactive outdoor display of OPPO Find N2 Flip. OPPO’s technological innovation has also been showcased through a series of interactive products.

From breathtaking images taken with OPPO smartphones and displayed on OPPO Pad Air and OPPO Find X6 Pro devices, to stunning wireless earphones Enco X2 e all’OPPO Watch 3 Pro, guests were able to touch OPPO’s latest technologies firsthand.

Kaká stopped to greet fans at the Hospitality Tent and took the opportunity to perform by participating in a kick-up challenge. Guests also had the chance to win a mini-ball from the UEFA Champions final League Signed by the Legendary Footballer in a Lucky Draw.

“Inspiration Ahead” presso l’OPPO Booth

Taking its cue from football fans and their role in motivating teams to win every match as an irreplaceable “twelfth man” on the pitch, OPPO also created an experiential exhibition at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where fans could experience the excitement and anticipation of being called up for the big match from the team bench.

The experiential exhibition also gave fans an exclusive opportunity to take pictures with the legendary Kaká, using the OPPO Find N2 Flip and OPPO Find X6 Pro’s outstanding camera capabilities. To make the event even more exciting, fans received the shirts and scarves of the two finalist teams of the UEFA Champions League 2023, Manchester City and Inter Milan, recording the most exciting moments with OPPO smartphones. The photos were printed and given to fans to remember this unforgettable moment.

Before kick-off, Kaká was also reunited with his old friend Luis García, many years after the historic ‘Miracle of Istanbul’. The two players recalled their fateful meeting on the same ground in 2005 and photographed themselves with OPPO Find X6 Pro to commemorate their reunion and wish good luck to the two teams who will contest the title of champions of this year’s UEFA Champions League .

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director said:

“We are delighted to complete the first season of our global partnership with OPPO, a brand with which we share a passion for inspiration and innovation. “I am confident that our collaboration will combine the spirit of the UEFA Champions League with outstanding products and OPPO’s cutting-edge technology, giving fans even more exciting experiences.”

Thanks to partnerships with some of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, OPPO is delivering on its promise to deliver unique experiences to sports fans around the world. Together with global brand ambassador Kaká, football fans and its users, OPPO witnessed the crowning of a new champion during the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final. As the official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will continue to capture and celebrate more extraordinary moments of this renowned competition as we prepare for the kick-off of the upcoming summer season.

