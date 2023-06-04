Oppo at Roland-Garros 2023 brings its revolutionary technology …

Roland Garros 2023the unmissable clay tennis event, will take place from 22 May to 11 June in Paris. For its fifth consecutive year as a premium partner of the tournament, OPPOa leading smart device company, will once again capture the most exciting moments on and off the court using its professional imaging technology and share them with tennis fans around the world.

Oppo present at Roland-Garros 2023, a strong connection between technology and sport

Based on shared values, OPPO’s collaboration with Roland-Garros gave birth to the powerful connection between technology and sport, expanding the impact of this exciting sport around the world over the past four years. OPPO has used the best professional imaging technologies to capture athletes, fans and the best moments on and off the pitch.

Roland-Garros, the most prestigious clay event in the world, continues to inspire generations of tennis enthusiasts to follow their passion with greater positivity and confidence. OPPO’s professionalism and ability to create products with cutting-edge technology go perfectly with the performance seen on the playing fields. Together with Roland-Garros, OPPO hopes to allow fans to witness, live and share the most exciting moments of the tournament and to bring the fascination of this game to the whole world.

Shot of the Day

During the tournament, OPPO will once again host the RG x OPPO Photo Galleryshowcasing the most exciting moments captured by the latest flagship smartphone OPPO Find N2 Flip. Furthermore, through the “Shot of the Day”, OPPO will share the best shot or video with fans every day through Roland-Garros digital platforms.

Inspiration Ahead

With its brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead”OPPO will work closely with Roland-Garros to bring more passion and inspiration through its world-leading devices and technologies, enabling fans from all over the world to better enjoy and participate in this year’s tournament.