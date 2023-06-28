OPPO brings professional imaging technologies to Wimbledon for a unique experience • Techzilla

OPPO is preparing to celebrate its fifth consecutive year as the Official Partner of Wimbledon for smartphones: this year, OPPO will surprise tennis fans around the world by bringing its latest flagship devices to the Center Court, ready to capture and immortalize this extraordinary season.

Since becoming the Official Partner of the Championships in 2019, OPPO has used the technologies of professional imaging and AR on its smartphones to offer an unforgettable experience that allows enthusiasts from all over the world to immerse themselves completely in the emotion of this sport. Thanks to the power of imaging features found on its latest devices, including OPPO Find N2 Flipthe company is committed to providing fans with the opportunity to capture and share memorable moments throughout the tournament.

The 2023 Championships, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, will take place from 3 to 16 July at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. As a partner of the tournament, OPPO once again joins the All England Lawn Tennis Club to present the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award.

The OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award, created to recognize and reward young tennis talents who have made great strides in their career at Wimbledon, will celebrate its third edition. This prestigious award was created with the aim of encouraging young tennis players to pursue new goals in their sporting career. Last year’s winner it was Carlos Alcaraz, who became the first teenager and youngest player ever to reach the number one position in the ATP singles rankings.

The unexpected and meteoric rise of Alcaraz after receiving the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award in 2022 certainly represented an unprecedented source of inspiration. Previous winners also include the champion Emma Raducanand the current number 4 in the Coco Gauff world. Wimbledon fans can vote for this year’s winner on social media during the event.

In cooperation with The Championships, Wimbledon, OPPO embraces the claim of the tournament “In Pursuit of Greatness” and aims to inspire positivity and confidence through its brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead”. OPPO is committed to building an ever stronger relationship with the All England Club in order to strengthen the connection with tennis fans around the world. Its aim is to serve as a source of inspiration, inspiring more and more people to make positive changes in their lives and immerse themselves in the immersive atmosphere of Wimbledon 2023.

