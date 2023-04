The tips of the Smart Sidebar provide convenient access to a collection of tools from the phone’s sidebar, allowing users quick access to relevant tools needed to complete or improve tasks, helping to reduce distractions and improve efficiency.

Game Assistant optimizes network conditions and provides intuitive control gestures and multi-window support to improve game performance and provide a more immersive game atmosphere and multi-sensory experience.

We remind you that Color OS 13 is available for many OPPO devices and is coming soon Color OS 13.1 which will not upset the UI but will introduce various features and optimizations to the system. You can try Color OS 13 with the latest OPPO devices Like OPPO N2 FLip (here our review) o OPPO Find X5 Pro or the latest Reno series.