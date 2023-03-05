A quiet technical week is hereby over. What we wrote about in the last seven days is summarized here in TechnikNews Weekly.

Two articles appeared this week, one news about the OPPO Find N2 Flip and one review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. In the following lines we explain in a compact way what you need to know.

OPPO Find N2 Flip released globally

After OPPO had already presented the new Find N2 Flip for China, it has now also been presented for the global market. A highlight of the smartphone is the cover screen, which is 3.26 inches in size and thus extends almost over the entire outside. A MediaTek Dimensity is used as the processor, OPPO once again developed the camera together with Hasselblad and is charged with 44 watts. You can buy the device from February 28th.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro im Test

Last August, Samsung presented the Galaxy Buds2 Pro along with the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Watch5 (Pro). These are the manufacturer’s latest in-ear headphones. We were able to find out how they do in everyday life for several weeks. In my conclusion, I wrote that the headphones are the right choice for Samsung users, but that you can also benefit from several points with other devices. You can find the test report here:

