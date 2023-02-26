OPP returns to the center of Milan Fashion Week 2023 thanks to the new collaboration with ACT N°1, one of the most renowned and already supported brands from the Maison Valentino. In the spotlight the new OPPO Find N2 Flip, which symbolizes the company’s commitment to supporting young talents in the fashion industry, enhancing their flagship features embellished with an exclusive ruffle bag made with the designer’s iconic tulle Luca Lin.

The collaboration was born with the aim of celebrating the perfect marriage between fashion and technology, a value that unites the two protagonists of the fashion show and which can be enclosed in OPPO’s brand mission, “Inspiration Ahead”, that is, the continuous effort to improve today’s reality that OPPO translates into the innovation and beauty of its products and ACT N°1 through the creation of inclusive models always inspired by art.

Fashion Week thus becomes the perfect setting to demonstrate how technology is not only creativity in itself, but increasingly a fundamental part of the creative process. The essence of OPPO and ACT N°1 is tangible in each of their creations as they concretely translate their values ​​and leave an indelible mark linked to a strong link with their history and at the same time with an eye to the present but above all to the future.

Luca Lin, Cofounder of ACT N°1 explains:

“Fashion is expressing a style. Today fashion must open up to various collaborations to create synergies and storytelling. This collaboration is about the balance between innovation and elegance, free creativity and functionality, interiority and aesthetics, power and lightness.”

The combination of materials, colors and design give shape to a unique and functional combination: the light but premium materials of the smartphone intertwine with the transparency of the handmade tulle which, in addition to being the iconic and recurring material of the fashion brand, allows you to see the smartphone cover and its innovative vertical screen, further embellishing its design.

The elegant and refined style of OPPO Find N2 Flip, the delicate design of the camera and the body of the device are just some of the features that are highlighted by the craftsmanship of ACT N°1. Just like iThe new OPPO Find N2 Flip, the ruffle bag has the aim of being practical and functional, without forgetting style and originality.

Technology and fashion evolve hand in hand with the needs of consumers, changing shape and characteristics, researching and developing a product that satisfies the real needs of the moment. The perfect balance therefore becomes the key to achieving the best results in terms of quality and satisfaction. OPPO making the Find N2 Flip has developed the best technologies, giving life to a premium and high performance folding bike, without sacrificing aesthetics, an element common to ACT N°1.

illy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Services, OPPO afferma:

“The technological excellence achieved with the new Find N2 Flip consolidates an important growth path in the top-of-the-range category, allowing us to enter the flip market. Following the consolidation of the co-branding partnerships, the collaboration with ACT N°1 wants to be the first act of a show that allows us to continue to preside over and strengthen our positioning also in the fashion world. Having the opportunity to support the new generations of young talents enriches our history and broadens the search for new areas of expansion”

