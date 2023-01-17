Oppo Find N2 Flip Review

The advent of Find N2 Flip has made Oppo the third manufacturer in the market that has both vertical and horizontal folding phones. In this vertical folding debut, Oppo also borrowed from the experience of its predecessors Samsung and Huawei, that is, it is positioned in a more friendly position than the horizontal folding machine to attract consumers to try new things. Not only that, among the vertical folding products of the same generation, Find N2 Flip can be regarded as a model with a high CP value on paper. So what is the actual experience of it? The author will share with you now.

Appearance and feel

In addition to the first two new generations of RAZR that retain the retro look of the year, the differences in the appearance of today’s vertically folded screen phones are mainly focused on how to place the camera and design the shape of the secondary screen. Among the several manufacturers that have launched vertical folding machines, Samsung and Moto are firm horizontal display camps. Among them, Samsung’s recent two generations of Galaxy Z Flip strive to integrate the camera and screen in terms of appearance, which is relatively more in line with the mainstream aesthetics and has a variety of colors and styles. The later Huawei Pocket created the strongest sense of fashion among similar products with its exaggerated double-ring design. How is Oppo going to differentiate? The answer given by Find N2 Flip is a straight-out screen that no one has done before.

The AMOLED panel that Oppo chose is a full 3.6 inches, and it almost touches the top and centerline of the phone, occupying more than half of the top half of the device’s back cover. On the gold and purple versions, the first thing you notice is the screen (whether it’s on or off), and the black version in my hand is relatively less obvious. The rear dual camera is placed in two separate concentric circles in the upper left corner, with a flash opening next to it. When I saw Find N2 Flip for the first time, I felt that the visual elements on the back were a bit complicated and disorderly. Several different shapes appear in front of the eyes in an irregular manner, and the degree of recognition is naturally not lacking, but whether they look good or not is different.