Sanji Feng / Engadget Chinese The advent of Find N2 Flip has made Oppo the third manufacturer in the market that has both vertical and horizontal folding phones. In this vertical folding debut, Oppo also borrowed from the experience of its predecessors Samsung and Huawei, that is, it is positioned in a more friendly position than the horizontal folding machine to attract consumers to try new things. Not only that, among the vertical folding products of the same generation, Find N2 Flip can be regarded as a model with a high CP value on paper. So what is the actual experience of it? The author will share with you now. Appearance and feel Sanji Feng / Engadget Chinese In addition to the first two new generations of RAZR that retain the retro look of the year, the differences in the appearance of today’s vertically folded screen phones are mainly focused on how to place the camera and design the shape of the secondary screen. Among the several manufacturers that have launched vertical folding machines, Samsung and Moto are firm horizontal display camps. Among them, Samsung’s recent two generations of Galaxy Z Flip strive to integrate the camera and screen in terms of appearance, which is relatively more in line with the mainstream aesthetics and has a variety of colors and styles. The later Huawei Pocket created the strongest sense of fashion among similar products with its exaggerated double-ring design. How is Oppo going to differentiate? The answer given by Find N2 Flip is a straight-out screen that no one has done before. The AMOLED panel that Oppo chose is a full 3.6 inches, and it almost touches the top and centerline of the phone, occupying more than half of the top half of the device’s back cover. On the gold and purple versions, the first thing you notice is the screen (whether it’s on or off), and the black version in my hand is relatively less obvious. The rear dual camera is placed in two separate concentric circles in the upper left corner, with a flash opening next to it. When I saw Find N2 Flip for the first time, I felt that the visual elements on the back were a bit complicated and disorderly. Several different shapes appear in front of the eyes in an irregular manner, and the degree of recognition is naturally not lacking, but whether they look good or not is different.

In fact, if Oppo can provide some patterns that echo the hardware design in the AoD function of the external screen, then the back of the phone in standby state is expected to be more visually balanced. However, in the current system version, the factory only prepared a simple clock, text and Omoji virtual avatar. I personally think that they can’t add points to the N2 Flip in terms of aesthetics, and I hope that Oppo can further enrich the options in the future. To the author’s surprise, the Find N2 Flip did not use the plain leather model this time, and Oppo did not carry out any joint cooperation. Considering the huge female customer base of the vertical folding machine at this stage, this is somewhat regrettable, and of course it does not rule out the possibility that the factory will reserve a trick. However, the texture of the AG glass currently used in mobile phones is quite good. The back of the black machine I experienced is very delicate to the touch, and the metal middle frame and the water-rippled shaft are also very smooth to the touch (but fingerprints are easier to leave). The gap inside the device is almost invisible after the device is closed. The body weighs 190g, and the thickness is 7.2mm and 15.2mm respectively when unfolded and folded. The size is not much different from the main competitors. screen and sound quality Sanji Feng / Engadget Chinese In terms of display performance, the 6.8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED on the inside of this phone doesn’t have much to complain about. Its 2,520×1,080 resolution is sufficient for general use, and the 21:9 ratio of the long bar will be more conducive to displaying movies and other content. The colors on the screen are vivid and the color accuracy is acceptable. The crease in the middle will be slightly more obvious than the horizontal folding machine of the same door, but the overall level is still easy to ignore if you don’t look at it deliberately. The only criticism is that the update rate of Find N2 Flip is a bit “stingy”. Even after turning on the high refresh rate mode, the system will not actively maintain 120Hz. The probability that the device will drop back to 60Hz in different apps is quite high. The reason for this setting may be because Oppo feels that its target customer group is not very sensitive on this point, right? The secondary screen on the outside is the same as the main screen, so it won’t take too much effort to see it outdoors under sunlight. However, the resolution of this AMOLED is only 720×382. It is not a big problem to look at the tool card, but it is not detailed enough to display photos and videos. The performance of the dual speakers of this mobile phone has completely exceeded the author’s expectations. They are loud enough and have a good sense of hierarchy. The audio-visual entertainment needs of ordinary people should be met. camera Sanji Feng / Engadget Chinese The Find N2 Flip is equipped with the 50MP IMX890 photoreceptor (which can basically be regarded as a direct replacement for the previous IMX766), which has a high rate of appearance on Oppo’s recent models, as the rear main camera, supplemented by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and 32MP RGBW internal selfie camera. Optical anti-shake components. Although it has the blessing of MariSilicon X self-developed imaging chip, its shooting ability is not enough to become a selling point. The saturation and sharpness of the overall imaging are high, and the noise control and detail preservation in night shooting are relatively average. The beauty and blur effects of the portrait mode are acceptable, but the recognition accuracy of hair edges is not stable enough.