LONDON – There was great expectation for the christening of the new foldable smartphone of the Chinese company, if only to verify where and how manufacturers are concentrating their efforts to take another step forward in the “user experience” of this type of device. at the moment still looking for their definitive positioning on the market. Fashionable and niche device (in Italy leaflets currently capture around 2% of smartphones, with around 100,000 units sold in 2022) and therefore intended for a select clientele or a valid alternative to conventional top-of-the-range models?

Considering the price of the newcomer, the Find N2 Flip (net of the various promotions planned on Oppo’s official website and on Amazon and at the main electronics retailers) will in fact be on sale starting from the next few days at 1199.99 euros, the the feeling is that we fall within the first hypothesis, at least for now, it being understood that the foldable market as a whole is a young market with significant growth prospects over the next 3-5 years.

.Oppo presented the Find N2 Flip on the banks of the Thames in the setting of Magazine London, one of the most popular event locations in the British capital at the moment, also confirming the agreement with UEFA to be Official Global Partner in the days preceding the event of the Champions League (a marketing move of some significance). As anticipated on the eve, the new foldable has the distinctive features of the external display in vertical 3.23-inch format, where you can view photo and video previews and access widgets and tools to use the phone when closed, and the hinge ( Flexion Hinge) of the new generation, thinner and more resistant than that of its predecessor, the Find N, which already ensured a practically invisible fold and without any cracks.

The “interactive” external display

The desire of Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer of Oppo, is well summarized in the statement that accompanied the launch of the new device: “we want to take foldable devices to the limits of technological avant-garde and now we are finally ready to share globally a new point of reference in the sector”. In short, the Find N2 Flip would like to be from now on a sort of new benchmark for flip-style smartphones and the presence of a generously sized front screen (at the moment it is the largest among those integrated on other smartphones in this segment ) thus opens the door to a different use of the telephone when folded back on itself. The idea, certainly appreciable, is in fact that of putting a “pocket” device in the hands of the user, and therefore truly pocket-sized, which can be used very easily for a series of operations: today they are limited to the simple display of images and at the same time taking selfies, the voice recorder and checking notifications (up to six at the same time) and incoming messages but in the future (this is my hope) they could and should lead to applications with greater added value.

The design and the zipper

The Find N2 Flip is certainly a device that is beautiful to look at (two colors available, Astral Black and Moonlit Purple) and pleasant to handle, thanks to its polished aluminum edges, the cover made of resistant anti-fingerprint glass and the particular micro-etched waves on the hinge. In short, a minimal and compact design, as befits a smartphone that wants to be comfortable to the touch and convenient to use for work and entertainment thanks to the curved glass of the back cover, which makes the device very adaptable to your hand, even with the screen open. The Amoled technology panel is 6.8 inches in 21:9 cinema format and boasts an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits.

The weight of the device is overall limited to just over 190 grams and the thickness stops at 7.45 mm. Oppo greatly emphasized the avant-garde level achieved by the Flexion Hinge closing/opening system during the presentation: compared to the past, the components have been reduced and its mechanical stability has been increased, reducing its overall dimensions and allowing the presence of a larger external display. The engineers also managed to create a significantly shallower and narrower teardrop crease that is particularly subtle to the eye and virtually imperceptible to the touch. The smartphone, as the Chinese company officially declares, is TÜV Rheineland certified for its ability to withstand over 400,000 bends at room temperature (on average about 100 openings/closings of the phone a day for more than ten years) and has also been tested up to 100 thousand times and at -20 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius with 95% humidity.

The camera developed Hasselblad

Even the photographic sector of the Find N2 Flip, which integrates the proprietary MariSilicon X NPU, certainly leaves nothing to be desired, even if it does not reach the level of other premium-end smartphones. In fact, the main unit sports a 50 megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 lens and the collaboration with Hasselblad gives substance to the whole imaging system. However, it is thanks to its “structural” versatility that the Find N2 Flip offers interesting options for photo and video enthusiasts. The 17:9 aspect ratio of the external display has the same vertical orientation as the camera sensor, thus minimizing cropping. The FlexForm mode instead allows the device to remain semi-folded between 45 and 110 degrees, so as to obtain dynamic angles from the bottom up and facilitate the shooting of time-lapse videos in 4K. The most demanding can also think of transforming the smartphone into a camera with a tripod: just fold it, place it on a surface and shoot by opening the palm of the hand. Finally, taking advantage of the 32 megapixel selfie camera, it is possible to place the smartphone and make a video call via WhatsApp or Zoom without having to hold it in your hand.

Brain, motor and battery

The performance of Oppo’s new foldable is entrusted to a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset while the smartphone responds to the voice of battery with a 4,300 mAh unit, currently the largest present on a flip folding device, and the promise of autonomy extended to all day on a single charge. Added to this is the 44W Supervooc fast charging system, which restores the battery capacity to 50% in just 23 minutes and up to 100% in less than an hour (also in this case these are values ​​of excellence in the field of flip smartphones). At the software level, however, the presence of the latest release of the ColorOS 13 operating system optimized for the new form factor ensures (at least on paper) maximum usability of the external display and all the features of the Flexform mode. One last plus of the Find N2 Flip concerns security: it is in fact the first Oppo smartphone to offer four years of ColorOS updates and 5 years of updates, entering the ranking of Android phones with the longest-term support.