OPPO Find N2 Flip, a clamshell smartphone with a unique large-size secondary screen, provides more practical functions. I have briefly tried the parallel version for you earlier, and the phone has been officially launched in Hong Kong recently, and the price is quite similar. If you are attracted, we will try it for you in detail to see if it works.

unpack

Take a look at the accessories that come out of the box:

44W USB charger

USB Type-C data cable

Soft rubber transparent protective case

OPPO Find N2 Flip host

fuselage details

OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch 2,520 x 1,080 pixel perforated AMOLED flexible main screen, supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum touch sampling rate of 240Hz. When opened, it is 166.2mm tall, 75.2mm wide and thick 7.45mm and weighs 191g.

With a matte metal back, it is not easy to slip your hands and leave fingerprints and stains, and it feels good in the hand.

The operation is similar to that of ordinary smartphones, and it is convenient to use with one hand. During touch operation, the central hinge part of the screen will not be too obvious and will not affect the operation.

OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch AMOLED secondary screen with 720 x 382 pixels, supports up to 60Hz update rate, and up to 120Hz touch sampling rate. When folded, it is 85.5mm high and 16.02mm thick.

When folded, there are dual SIM card slots, microphone, USB Type-C slot and speakers on the bottom of the machine, and speakers and microphones on the top of the machine.

The volume button and power button are located on the right side, and the fingerprint sensor is located on the power button.

The hinge part uses water wave light and shadow texture, which is quite distinctive.

In addition to the date and time, the secondary screen provides functions such as camera, weather, schedule, and timer.

You can also view messages and reply directly with emoticons or preset messages, which is very convenient.

Users can change the content displayed on the secondary screen in the settings, switch between different styles of wallpaper, and have a unique interactive cute pet function, making the secondary screen more vivid and lovely.

You can also set the applications displayed on the secondary screen and the content of the quick reply.

Viewing a picture with 4,896 x 3,264 pixels, the display capability of the 6.8-inch main screen is good, the screen is bright, the color is vivid, there is no obvious color cast, the image details are clear, and there is no obvious dent in the central hinge part, but the screen border thick.

Watch a 1,080p pixel video on “YouTube”, the picture is smooth, the color display ability is good, and the contrast is high. In terms of sound, it has a dual-speaker design, the volume is good, and the sound effect is also of a certain level.

Running score and performance

OPPO Find N2 Flip uses MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ flagship processor, supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, WI-FI 6, ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 ROM, etc. In the “AnTuTu” running score program, it only has 840,558 points, which is nearly 200,000 points lower than the parallel version. The gap is a bit big, but the performance is not bad.

battery life

OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging technology. Using 50% brightness to run the battery life test through the “PC Mark” application, but in the end the program had an error and failed to complete the test, but according to the data of the “AccBattery” application, the power dropped from 100% to 20%, and it took about 11 Hours and 14 minutes, the battery life is average, and it may not be able to use it for a full day.

It takes 1 hour and 15 minutes to charge from 20% to 100% through the original 44W charger, and the charging speed is average.

Shooting power

OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Using OPPO’s own MariSiliconX chip, it supports multiple shooting modes such as night scene, portrait, Hasselblad professional mode, movie, XPAN, multi-view video, etc.

Support hovering mode, you can use the phone as a stand, and you can set the time to take selfies with multiple people.

When shooting, the secondary screen can also display the shooting screen.

The 50-megapixel main camera has excellent color rendering capabilities, and the images are bright and rich. The color levels of various flowers can be displayed, and the sky and environmental details are quite clear.

When shooting at night, the exposure ability is strong, the image is bright and clear, the details of the dark position are rich, and the color of the scene can also be restored without being affected by the ambient light.

The ultra-wide-angle lens has only 8 million shooting pixels, and its shooting ability is much inferior to that of the main lens.

When shooting at night, the exposure is average, the image is dark, the noise is more and more obvious, and the definition is low.

Users can take selfies through the secondary screen when folding, which is quite convenient, but the beauty function of portraits is a bit exaggerated.

Summary and Evaluation

OPPO Find N2 Flip only comes in a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It is available in sky black and lunar purple. The price is HK$6,999. The price is much easier than other brands of foldable phones, and it also uses the flagship The configuration of the mobile phone. OPPO Find N2 Flip has a good shape design and is easy to operate. As the biggest selling point, the secondary screen is quite practical. It is convenient for shooting and can also reply messages. The main lens is capable, with excellent color and exposure capabilities, but the ultra-wide lens is a disappointment. The overall user experience of OPPO Find N2 Flip is good, easy to carry, comfortable to operate, the price is affordable among folding screen phones, and its functions are comparable to other flagship phones.