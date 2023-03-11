OPPO Find N2 Flip

Whenever you mention Zhemang mobile phone, everyone will think of Samsung first, but why are there so few choices? China-made OPPO recently introduced the latest “mirror box phone” OPPO Find N2 Flip in Hong Kong for the first time. The new machine adopts a top-down folding design, combined with the second-generation Flexion Hinge to make the folding smoother and smoother, and it is almost seamless when unfolded; it is equipped with a Sony IMX890 strong camera and equipped with a Dimensity 9000+ 5G chip. It has strong specifications and only sells for 7K. , arrive to play!

The second-generation Flexion Hinge drop-shaped hinge reduces creases

Regardless of the appearance or the folding method, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is similar to the Galaxy Flip4 produced by Samsung last year. It has a moony purple color scheme and a foldable design like a mirror box. When unfolded, it is a 6.8-inch 21:9 ratio E6 panel AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The front of the machine is set upright with a 3.26-inch multi-function secondary screen. The position is similar to that of the Flip4. The bottom of the screen is different. In addition, the new phone adopts the second-generation Flexion Hinge structure, which is more compact than the previous OPPO Find N, and its components are smaller and more compact. Smooth and unobstructed, yes! In addition, the mobile phone has been certified by TÜV Rheinland and can withstand more than 400,000 times of folding. Even in an environment of 50°C, 95% humidity and -20°C, it can be folded smoothly for 100,000 times, making it durable. It is worth mentioning that due to the cam and spring structure of the built-in Seiko hinge, OPPO Find N2 Flip has a FlexForm mode, which allows the phone to hover freely between 45 and 110 degrees, and can hold stable shots without a gimbal.

OPPO Find N2 Flip

Equipped with Sony IMX890 and Hasselblad video system

Due to the limitation of components, it is generally believed that the photography ability of folding screen mobile phones is not as good as that of ordinary mobile phones. However, OPPO Find N2 Flip uses a flagship 50MP pixel f/1.8 large aperture main lens, with Sony IMX890 large photosensitive element, and 8MP pixel wide-angle lens and 32MP Pixel front camera, and built-in NPU MariSilicon X imaging neural network chip, enhances the night shooting capability, the manufacturer said that it can easily capture ultra-clear 4K images in low light and environmental protection. The new machine also integrates the Hasselblad mobile phone imaging system. Players can take professional-grade color photos through the Hasselblad XPAN manual shooting mode.

In terms of other specifications, the mobile phone is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G chip, supports 44W flash charge 4,300mAh battery and 8GB+256GB storage, and the price is 6,999 Hong Kong dollars; there is also an original hand strap plain leather protective case, which is priced at 399 Hong Kong dollars. Available today. Enquiries: 800 900 070

The original article was published on AM730 https://www.am730.com.hk/Life/Technology/7k Playing Folding Mans – Nearly No Trace oppo-find-n2-flip/365403?utm_source=yahoorss&utm_medium=referral