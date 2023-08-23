OPPO Find N3: A Highly Anticipated Folding Screen Phone with Larger Display and Higher RAM Version

OPPO Find N3: The Anticipated Iterative Folding Screen Phone

OPPO, one of the leading tech giants in the smartphone industry, is making waves once again with its upcoming release of the OPPO Find N3. This highly anticipated folding screen phone is set to revolutionize the market with its remarkable features and specifications.

According to reports, the internal screen of the OPPO Find N3 will increase to an impressive 7.82 inches. This expansion provides users with a larger viewing area, bringing the phone closer to the size of a regular large-screen folding phone. In comparison, the internal screen of the Xiaomi MIX Fold3 measures at 8.03 inches, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 boasts a 7.6-inch internal screen. This increase in size sets the OPPO Find N3 apart in terms of both convenience and usability.

The pixel density on the OPPO Find N3’s dual-screens is at the highest level among folding screen phones. The inner screen, sized at 7.82 inches, offers a resolution of 2268×2440p, while the outer screen, measuring 6.31 inches, boasts a resolution of 2484×1116p. With a screen ratio of 20:9, users can expect a visually stunning experience with sharp and vibrant images.

In addition to the regular version, OPPO Find N3 will also launch a collector’s edition. Furthermore, future flagship models by OPPO will provide a ROM combination of 16GB LPDDR5X+1TB UFS 4.0, indicating the brand’s commitment to offering top-of-the-line specifications for its users.

The OPPO Find N series has already gained acclaim for its unique body size and strategic product positioning. Last December, OPPO introduced the OPPO Find N2, the sequel to the Find N series. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, both screens of the Find N2 support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s impressive rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main lens, a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. Powering the Find N2 is a 4520mAh battery, complemented by 67W wired charging technology.

As the OPPO Find N3 seeks to make its mark in the highly competitive folding screen market, the brand aims to stand out by increasing the size of the inner screen and offering a higher RAM version. These strategic choices demonstrate OPPO’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled user experiences.

Tech enthusiasts and smartphone users are eagerly awaiting more news about the OPPO Find N3, which is poised to be a game-changer in the realm of folding screen phones. Fortunately, the wait won’t be too long, as more details are set to be revealed at the press conference scheduled at the end of this month. Stay tuned to learn more about this groundbreaking device from OPPO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

