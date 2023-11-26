Oppo has its own chatGPT for smartphones: the brain is in a rain-cooled datacenter

SHENZEN. The evolution of smartphones seems clear: from hardware to software enhancement. Now that the race for the latest technical specification seems to have lost its meaning, more and more manufacturers are focusing on the evolution of artificial intelligence integrated into devices. Among the protagonists of this historic transition there is also Oppo, a Chinese giant controlled by the conglomerate BKK Electronics (which includes other brands such as Vivo, OnePlus and Realme) and the fourth global smartphone manufacturer. In recent days, the company launched its large language model (LLM) called AndesGPT in Shanghai, created to make new services based on generative AI accessible to millions of mobile users. The move came shortly after the launch of the Vivo X100 smartphone in Beijing, among the first models to integrate generative artificial intelligence capabilities. In both models it is used, for example, to write emails and summarize meetings, to transform and retouch photos, but also to create songs. For now AndesGPT is only available in China, but Oppo plans to also bring it to smartphones for the global market. The performance is impressive: in terms of power and speed it is practically equal to GPT4.

Oppo’s generational leap coincides with the latest ColorOS 14 software update, which now has AndesGPT as the real operational brain capable of communicating more naturally with users via the Breeno virtual assistant. The goal is to make the smartphone use experience increasingly interactive and intelligent, but also to offer users new services, thanks to another proprietary platform called Pantanal which ranges across the most disparate devices, from cars to wearables . AndesGPT has also brought new features to Pantanal, now capable of more accurately interpreting user needs and different contexts.

But where does all this data go? Obviously inside the Oppo servers and this is one of the reasons why AndesGPT and Pantanal are only available in China. The generational leap that manufacturers like Oppo are already proposing presupposes large investments in infrastructure, such as the new data center in Dongguan, the first of the Chinese manufacturer, which has recently opened its doors to the press.

Opened last year in an area still under construction, Binhaiwan Bay, the data center hosts, among other things, the servers that power AndesGPT. The most interesting aspect, which differentiates it from the majority of data centers in the world (responsible for 3% of global energy consumption), is the attention to sustainability: it is powered by energy coming from 100% renewable sources, which works in tandem with a rainwater collection system used to cool the machines. According to data provided by Oppo, it allows you to save 30,000 tons of water per year. Reducing consumption is a must, which is why Oppo has also adopted a new cooling technology for some of the GPU servers, completely immersed in a non-conductive liquid which avoids the use of fans and improves energy efficiency by 45%.

However, the Binhaiwan Bay data center is still half empty and there are few servers in operation (traditional and immersed): some representatives of the structure told us that, at the moment, only 15% of the capacity is used. But the evolution of AndesGPT and future models will require immense computing and storage capabilities, so much so that the Dongguan data center is designed to respond “only” to the needs of the next twenty years.

The challenge in developing proprietary generative AI systems has just begun, with the certainty that others will soon follow and the battleground in the world of smartphones will increasingly shift to services and direct interaction with virtual assistants.

