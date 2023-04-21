OPPO inaugurates its green DataCenter • Techzilla

Today, April 22 is Earth Day and it is an important occasion to make people around the world aware of the importance of protecting our planet. OPPO has also decided to invest more in renewable energy thanks to a new “green” data center. Under this year’s slogan, “Invest in Our Planet”, is in line with OPPO’s long-term investment in sustainable development.

OPPO is committed in fact to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in all its activities. The OPPO AndesBrain IDC (Binhaiwan Bay), the first data center built by OPPO, it is the perfect representation of his dedication to integrating infrastructure and business innovations to reduce carbon emissions and make a long-term investment in preserving the planet.

Use of 100% renewable energy

In the digital age we find ourselves in, the demand for data storage, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing is constantly growing. L’IDC OPPO AndesBrain (South Bay), commissioned at the end of 2022, it is OPPO’s center for data security, information technology and algorithm innovation.

To minimize carbon emissions, the data center relies 100% on renewable energy sources.

Dal 2022, used 6,176 gigawatt hours of renewable energy, equal to a reduction in emissions of 3,600 tons of CO2. Moreover, thanks to the rainwater harvesting system for cooling circulation applied in the data center, they will save money about 30,000 tons of water a year.

Application of immersion cooling technology to improve energy efficiency

In addition to using 100% renewable energy, the OPPO IDC AndesBrain (Binhaiwan Bay) continuously researches and adopts cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies to improve energy efficiency while reducing emissions. One of the main results of this exploration is the research and implementation of cooling technology the dive for GPU server clusters.

It is estimated that data centers today consume up to 3% of the world‘s total electricity and one of the main responsible for this consumption are the cooling systems. An efficient method of heat dissipation has long been a challenge for the industry as traditional data centers typically rely on mechanical cooling devices such as fans and air conditioners, which consume additional energy and emit higher levels of CO2.

Technology immersion cooling for GPU server clusters it is an innovative solution that OPPO employs to improve energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. This technology consists when immersing servers directly in a non-conductive liquid, which removes heat generated during operation without requiring active cooling by equipment such as fans and air conditioners. The heated liquid circulates, cools, and returns to continue absorbing heat. The recovered heat can be reused in other areas, such as dormitory heating and hot water supply, significantly increasing energy efficiency. Adoption of this new technology leads to 45% improvement in energy efficiency and leading data center power utilization efficiency (PUE) of the sector, equal to 1.15.

Digitizing carbon management

As a global technology company operating in over 60 countries and regions, OPPO has also developed a platform to analyze carbon emissions data from services and servers clouds built by OPPO around the world.

In July 2022, starting from the Chinese market, OPPO thus began to publish monthly counts of carbon dioxide emissions resulting from the use of customers of its cloud service.

OPPO continuously explores innovative solutions to contribute to sustainable development and the green data center is just one of them. Protecting the Earth requires a long-term strategy and commitment, and OPPO is working to make its contribution towards a greener future.

To learn more about OPPO’s carbon neutrality efforts by 2050, see the OPPO Climate Action Report.

