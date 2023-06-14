Oppo Inspiration Challenge, innovation to improve the world

There is time until June 30 to apply for the Oppo Inspiration Challenge 2023. The Chinese company, together with Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services and LinkedIn, is looking for innovative solutions to the problems that afflict global communities.

“Oppo deeply believes in the idea of ​​’virtuous innovation’. As we continue to explore new technologies, we are committed to doing so by putting people first,” said the head of the Oppo Research Institute. “With issues of global significance such as public health, accessible technology and environmental protection, we could not rely on our strengths alone to provide effective solutions. We therefore launched the Inspiration Challenge to empower innovators to address these big problems together with us, using the power of technology and creating a better world for all.”

Applications will be collected from May 8 to June 30, followed by three demonstration events in Bangkok, Boston and Shenzhen in early August. Finalists from each demonstration event will be invited to participate in the Inspiration Challenge Acceleration Camp and meet with Oppo executives and technical experts to review their submissions before the final event at the end of August.

Proposals will be evaluated on four criteria: feasibility, technological innovation, long-term potential and social value. A total of 15 qualified submissions from the demonstration events will be selected as finalists, and the top 5 winning submissions will be selected in the final event, each receiving a $50,000 grant.

Additional partnership opportunities will be offered to the global top 45 submissions – made up of the top 15 submissions from each demo event – including:

Manufacturing and Commercialization Opportunities: An Incubation Fund will be established, totaling $190,000, to co-develop solutions for implementation.

Strategic partnership and investment opportunities.

Opportunity to show up at global technology events.

Ability to receive cloud resources and technical support from Amazon Web Services.

The Oppo Inspiration Challenge 2023 will focus on the two categories “Inspiration for People” and “Inspiration for Planet”, inviting technology professionals from all over the world to develop innovative solutions in these two areas.

Inspiration for People: innovative solutions for digital health and accessible technology

This category is a call for submissions of technologies, products and services related to digital health and accessible technology. Includes algorithms for health; innovations in the field of hardware sensors, i.e. the integration of new and advanced sensors into daily health monitoring devices; innovative products for digital health monitoring; assistive technologies for accessibility and technologies designed for older adults. The main goal is to make technology accessible and beneficial for everyone.

Inspiration for Planet: Innovative solutions for environmental protection and low-carbon development

In line with Oppo’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050, this category requires innovative solutions related to environmental protection and low-carbon development applied to consumer electronics. It includes renewable energy, sustainable materials and packaging, green manufacturing processes, recycling of electronic products and digital management of carbon emissions. The goal is to minimize the environmental impact of manufacturing or using electronic products and to promote sustainable development through technology.

In last year’s edition, 536 submissions from around the world were collected to address the key challenges of ‘Accessible Technology‘ and ‘Digital Health‘. Oppo has partnered with 18 of these teams to further implement their proposals and has brought some of them to global platforms such as Oppo Inno Day 2022 and MWC 2023.