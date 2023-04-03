OPPO is the Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League and to celebrate this partnership, it gives the opportunity to 4 people to win two tickets to the UEFA final Champions League to be held in Istanbul on Saturday June 10, 2023.

How to win UEFA Champions League tickets

How to do? Simple: from 3 to 30 April 2023, by purchasing a smartphone on the OPPO Store OPPO Find N2 Flipa device of the Find X5 Series or Reno8 Series, it will be possible to participate in the final draw. We remind you that you can recover our review of OPPO Find N2 Flip here.

OPPO, as the first Chinese brand to be a partner of the UEFA Champions League, is committed to promoting passion and enthusiasm in the world of sports through the use of technologically advanced and cutting-edge devices, positioning itself as a global leader in the sector. With this contest, it wishes to reward its football-loving users with a unique opportunity, allowing them to capture the best moments of the UEFA Champions League final with OPPO-branded devices while preserving the most precious memories forever in unprecedented quality.

Find N2 Flip

OPPO Find N2 Flip thanks to the 50MP primary camera, co-developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, it offers very high quality photographic performance, with accurate chromatic reproduction guaranteeing unprecedented shots, perfect for immortalizing the best moments of the final. Furthermore, MariSilicon X allows you to record videos in 4K with exceptional quality, even in difficult light conditions thanks to the Ultra-Night and Ultra HDR modes.

Among the devices included in this promotion are also smartphones of the series Reno8 e Find X5. For example, OPPO Reno 8 Pro (here the review) allows, thanks to the high quality Sony IMX709 and Sony IMX766 sensors, to have sharp and clear images, even in difficult light conditions, ensuring not to miss a single detail of the match. Furthermore, with MariSilicon X technology, it will be possible to record night videos in 4K, guaranteeing exceptional quality and extraordinary sharpness even in low light conditions. OPPO Find X5 Pro, however, offers perfect images thanks to its stabilizer, allowing you to stop the best actions of the players over time, without having to fear for any blurring.

