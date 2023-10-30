OPPO K11: Flagship Camera Sensor Comes to Entry-Level Phones

OPPO K11: Flagship Camera Technology in an Entry-Level Phone

OPPO has made a bold move with its latest smartphone, the OPPO K11, by installing the main camera sensor from its flagship phone onto its entry-level device. This decision aims to provide users with exceptional camera capabilities at an affordable price point.

The OPPO K11 continues to feature the right-angled frame design that resembles the previous Ace 2V. The rounded corners and right-angled frame shape give the phone a familiar look and feel.

In terms of design, the OPPO K11 stands out with its unique back cover. Unlike the frosted back cover design of the K11x variant, the K11 features a dual-texture back cover. The glacier blue model, for example, showcases a blue-green gradient transition on the back cover, with a high-gloss finish on the lens part and a vertically woven pearlescent yarn texture on the rest. The combination of these textures creates a brushed effect, giving the phone a premium look.

Thanks to the straight-edge middle frame design and the 2.8D back cover, the OPPO K11 feels comfortable to hold. The bottom of the phone includes the card slot and USB-C interface, while the top remains clean with openings for infrared, speaker, and microphone. However, it is worth noting that OPPO has excluded the 3.5mm headphone jack on the K11, possibly to keep costs down.

The front of the OPPO K11 boasts a 6.7-inch 2412×1080 FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%. The narrow bezel design enhances the high screen-to-body ratio, especially when using the phone in dark mode. The entire front presentation of the phone creates an aesthetically pleasing texture.

Under the hood, the OPPO K11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile platform. It comes in two memory options: 8GB and 12GB, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Additionally, OPPO has reintroduced the microSD card expansion design, allowing users to expand the storage space by up to 1TB.

On the battery front, the OPPO K11 boasts a 5000mAh battery paired with 100W Super VOOC super flash charge technology. This combination allows for a full charge from 0 to 100% in just 26 minutes, with 50% charge achieved in just 10 minutes. The battery capacity and charging efficiency strike a good balance.

As for its camera capabilities, the OPPO K11 features a triple camera setup on the rear. The main camera boasts a flagship 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 CMOS sensor, offering improved photosensitivity compared to its predecessor, the K10. The main camera also comes with optical image stabilization for better low-light photography. The other two lenses include a 112° ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens. On the front, the OPPO K11 houses a 16-megapixel lens for all your selfie needs.

In terms of pricing, the OPPO K11 comes in three versions: 8GB+256GB priced at 1899 yuan, 12GB+256GB priced at 2099 yuan, and 12GB+512GB priced at 2499 yuan. With its flagship camera technology and competitive pricing, the OPPO K11 aims to appeal to photography enthusiasts who are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with exceptional camera capabilities.

Share this: Facebook

X

